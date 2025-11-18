  •  
Oodie’s Black Friday sale is here! All the best deals to get a head start on your festive shopping

We've got some great deals for you!
kate dennett

Black Friday is just around the corner, and you know what that means? Incredible deals!

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, we’ve got you covered.

And Oodie have already kicked off their enviable deals, so you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping with up to 50% off.

From the traditional Oodie originals to blankets, pyjamas and loungewear, there are gifts for every occasion on offer this Black Friday.

Here are our top picks from Oodie’s Black Friday sale.

Oodie PJ top

Cooling Short Sleeve PJ Top
$27.50 (50% off)

Oodie

Navy Oodie
$59 (40% off)

Oodie blanket

Jurassic Park Sherpa Blanket
$47 (50% off)

Oodie dressing gown

Swirl Summer Dressing Gown
$89 (10% off)

Oodie blanket

Grey Weighted Blanket
$119 (25% off)

Oodie PJs

Pink Leopard Cooling PJ Short
$59 (40% off)

Splatter Sleep Tee
$49 (34% off)

Oodie blanket

Lilac Pastel Wave Cooling Blanket
$109 (20% off)

Wicked Elphaba Oodie
$69 (42% off)

Checker Summer Dressing Gown
$79 (20% off)

Floral Button-Up Sleep Tee
$49 (34% off)

Manchester City Outdoor Jacket
$89 (52% off)

Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

