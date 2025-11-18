Oodie’s Black Friday sale is here! All the best deals to get a head start on your festive shopping

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here
Black Friday is just around the corner, and you know what that means? Incredible deals!
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, we’ve got you covered.
And Oodie have already kicked off their enviable deals, so you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping with up to 50% off.
From the traditional Oodie originals to blankets, pyjamas and loungewear, there are gifts for every occasion on offer this Black Friday.
Here are our top picks from Oodie’s Black Friday sale.
Cooling Short Sleeve PJ Top
$27.50 (50% off)
Navy Oodie
$59 (40% off)
Jurassic Park Sherpa Blanket
$47 (50% off)
Swirl Summer Dressing Gown
$89 (10% off)
Grey Weighted Blanket
$119 (25% off)
Pink Leopard Cooling PJ Short
$59 (40% off)
Splatter Sleep Tee
$49 (34% off)
Lilac Pastel Wave Cooling Blanket
$109 (20% off)
Wicked Elphaba Oodie
$69 (42% off)
Checker Summer Dressing Gown
$79 (20% off)
Floral Button-Up Sleep Tee
$49 (34% off)
Manchester City Outdoor Jacket
$89 (52% off)