Black Friday is just around the corner and we’re already seeing plenty of hot deals on everything from coffee machines and airfryers to make up and hair straighteners. While Target’s Black Friday sale hasn’t started yet, its only days away.

The store has also said there will be “fantastic deals and offers during Black Friday, both in store and online”. So if you’ve been holding out for something from Target, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday is officially the last Friday of November (the day after US Thanksgiving), and in 2024 this is Friday, November 29. While it started in the US, it’s become one of the biggest sales events of the year in Australia, with many stores starting their sales early and continuing them through Cyber Monday (on December 2 this year).

When does Target’s Black Friday sale start?

Target’s Black Friday Sale starts early, on Wednesday, November 27 from 8am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne time). But if you’re a OnePass member, you can get early access to selected deals between 8pm and 11:59pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 26.

What we’d buy from the Target Black Friday sale 2024

With some Black Friday offers selling out super fast, it helps to be prepared. So we’ve put together a wishlist of what we’ll be shopping when Target’s Black Friday sale is live.

01 Velvet Floor Mirror from $69 at Target With its velvety finish and wavy frame, this trendy mirror is bound to add a bit of glamour to your home – without a price tag to match. Key features: Creamy white velvet-look

On-trend wavy frame and irregular shape

Dimensions: 160cm (H) x 60cm (W) x 3cm (D) SHOP NOW

02 Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – Neon from $539 at Target If your kids have been bugging you for a Nintendo Switch, buying it now means you can skip the Christmas rush and maybe save a few bucks too. With a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen and enhanced audio, this Nintendo Switch OLED model is bound to be a hit. Plus it comes with its own stand, 64 GB of internal storage, and more Key features: 7-inch OLED screen

Wide, adjustable stand

Built-in wired LAN port

64 GB internal storage

Nintendo Switch Online membership is sold separately SHOP NOW

03 Preview Linen Blend Maxi Shift Dress from $60 at Target Made from light and airy fabric and cut in a flattering shift dress style, this maxi can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion. Key features: Linen and viscose blended fabric

Three colours: Navy Blue (pictured), Claret Red, and Buttermilk

Sizes range from 4 to 20 SHOP NOW

04 Reid Stripe Quilt Cover Set (queen) from $120 at Target Give your bedroom a cosy and stylish update with this quilt cover set that’s made from a blend of soft linen and cotton. It’s soft, breathable, and in a timeless design that goes with just about anything. Key features: Linen and cotton fabric blend

Made with premium European linen blend

Comes in a choice of four colours

Machine washable SHOP NOW

05 LEGO City Advent Calendar from $49 at Target Bring some Christmas cheer with this 2024 advent calendar from LEGO, which is packed with fun characters, seasonal mini-builds, and accessories. You can also fold out the playmat on the box for a snowy winter village scene that makes the perfect setting for stories and adventures. Key features: Advent calendar suitable for ages 5 and up

24 festive surprises, including fun collectibles

Fold-out playmat SHOP NOW

How good are Target’s Black Friday deals?

Target hasn’t released details of the year’s sale, but based on last year’s deals you could get up to 60% off some items. To give you an idea, here’s a look at what was offered in 2023.

Full list of deals in the Target Black Friday sales 2023

Their Black Friday sales will run from November 22 to November 27… they will have up to 50% off 1000’s of items across homes, toys, and more.

Here are the sales that are part of that campaign:

40 percent off Men’s & Kid’s Piping Hot, Fila, Lonsdale, Mossimo, Mooks, Commons, and Zoo York Clothing.

50 percent off Nursery Manchester.

50 percent off selected toasters & kettles.

50 percent off gaming bean bags & rockers.

40 percent off bakeware, cookware, kitchen prep & kitchen storage.

$10 for all Eva Swirl Glassware.

$1 all Somers Dining.

$29 Sharper Image Powerboost Massager.

UNREVEALED Hot Price on Xbox Series S Console Digital.

UNREVEALED Hot Price on Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model.