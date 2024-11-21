Black Friday is just around the corner and we’re already seeing plenty of hot deals on everything from coffee machines and airfryers to make up and hair straighteners. While Target’s Black Friday sale hasn’t started yet, its only days away.
The store has also said there will be “fantastic deals and offers during Black Friday, both in store and online”. So if you’ve been holding out for something from Target, here’s everything you need to know.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday is officially the last Friday of November (the day after US Thanksgiving), and in 2024 this is Friday, November 29. While it started in the US, it’s become one of the biggest sales events of the year in Australia, with many stores starting their sales early and continuing them through Cyber Monday (on December 2 this year).
When does Target’s Black Friday sale start?
Target’s Black Friday Sale starts early, on Wednesday, November 27 from 8am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne time). But if you’re a OnePass member, you can get early access to selected deals between 8pm and 11:59pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 26.
What we’d buy from the Target Black Friday sale 2024
With some Black Friday offers selling out super fast, it helps to be prepared. So we’ve put together a wishlist of what we’ll be shopping when Target’s Black Friday sale is live.
01
Velvet Floor Mirror
from $69 at Target
With its velvety finish and wavy frame, this trendy mirror is bound to add a bit of glamour to your home – without a price tag to match.
Key features:
- Creamy white velvet-look
- On-trend wavy frame and irregular shape
- Dimensions: 160cm (H) x 60cm (W) x 3cm (D)
02
Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – Neon
from $539 at Target
If your kids have been bugging you for a Nintendo Switch, buying it now means you can skip the Christmas rush and maybe save a few bucks too. With a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen and enhanced audio, this Nintendo Switch OLED model is bound to be a hit. Plus it comes with its own stand, 64 GB of internal storage, and more
Key features:
- 7-inch OLED screen
- Wide, adjustable stand
- Built-in wired LAN port
- 64 GB internal storage
- Nintendo Switch Online membership is sold separately
03
Preview Linen Blend Maxi Shift Dress
from $60 at Target
Made from light and airy fabric and cut in a flattering shift dress style, this maxi can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion.
Key features:
- Linen and viscose blended fabric
- Three colours: Navy Blue (pictured), Claret Red, and Buttermilk
- Sizes range from 4 to 20
04
Reid Stripe Quilt Cover Set (queen)
from $120 at Target
Give your bedroom a cosy and stylish update with this quilt cover set that’s made from a blend of soft linen and cotton. It’s soft, breathable, and in a timeless design that goes with just about anything.
Key features:
- Linen and cotton fabric blend
- Made with premium European linen blend
- Comes in a choice of four colours
- Machine washable
05
LEGO City Advent Calendar
from $49 at Target
Bring some Christmas cheer with this 2024 advent calendar from LEGO, which is packed with fun characters, seasonal mini-builds, and accessories. You can also fold out the playmat on the box for a snowy winter village scene that makes the perfect setting for stories and adventures.
Key features:
- Advent calendar suitable for ages 5 and up
- 24 festive surprises, including fun collectibles
- Fold-out playmat
How good are Target’s Black Friday deals?
Target hasn’t released details of the year’s sale, but based on last year’s deals you could get up to 60% off some items. To give you an idea, here’s a look at what was offered in 2023.
Full list of deals in the Target Black Friday sales 2023
- November 13, 30% off quilt covers including kids.
- November 14, 40% off glassware and tableware.
- November 15, 40% off pet and storage plus 40% off nursery.
- November 16, 40% off furniture.
- November 17, best price in the market – gaming console bundle.
- November 18, 40% off quilts, pillows, underlays and protectors.
- November 19, 30% off bikes, skateboards and scooters.
Their Black Friday sales will run from November 22 to November 27… they will have up to 50% off 1000’s of items across homes, toys, and more.
Here are the sales that are part of that campaign:
- 40 percent off Men’s & Kid’s Piping Hot, Fila, Lonsdale, Mossimo, Mooks, Commons, and Zoo York Clothing.
- 50 percent off Nursery Manchester.
- 50 percent off selected toasters & kettles.
- 50 percent off gaming bean bags & rockers.
- 40 percent off bakeware, cookware, kitchen prep & kitchen storage.
- $10 for all Eva Swirl Glassware.
- $1 all Somers Dining.
- $29 Sharper Image Powerboost Massager.
- UNREVEALED Hot Price on Xbox Series S Console Digital.
- UNREVEALED Hot Price on Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model.