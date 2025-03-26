Summer in Australia means one thing: the sun is out, and so are the sunglasses.

But while we all want to shield our eyes in style, not all of us are ready to break the bank for a pair of designer frames. Thankfully, eyewear brands are stepping up with on-trend, budget-friendly options that don’t compromise on quality or flair.

From sleek classics to new designs, we’ve found the best affordable sunglasses that promise to elevate your look—without the hefty price tag.

The best affordable sunglasses brands in Australia

01 Quay Australia Quay is known for its trendy, high-quality sunglasses at affordable prices, offering a wide range of stylish designs. Often spotted on influencers and celebrities, the brand blends fashion-forward aesthetics with accessibility, making it a go-to for statement eyewear. Our pick: Could Never, $98

02 Le Specs If you’re after affordable yet chic sunglasses, Le Specs blends modern aesthetics with effortless everyday wear, offering stylish frames that don’t compromise on quality or trend appeal. Our pick: Outta Love, $70

03 Cancer Council With prices starting from just $30, the Cancer Council’s sunglasses offer great quality, a variety of styles, and the added benefit of fully polarised lenses for superior eye protection. Our pick: Palmer, $49.95

04 Local Supply Designed for everyday wear, Local Supply’s frames are lightweight, sustainable, and built to last, making them a great choice for both fashion and function for less. Don’t just take our word for it—Lara Worthington has even collaborated with the brand on her own range, crafted from plant-based materials for a stylish yet sustainable touch. Our pick: AMS2, $95

05 Ray-Ban While not the cheapest option, Ray-Ban offers durable frames and excellent UV protection, making it a worthwhile investment for both style and longevity. If you’re looking to save, keep an eye out for sales—it’s definitely worth the wait. Our pick: RB4348D, $118.50

Are cheap sunglasses just as good?

Cheap sunglasses can be just as stylish and functional as more expensive ones, but the key difference often lies in the quality of materials and the level of UV protection they provide.

Many affordable sunglasses offer trendy designs and adequate UV protection, making them great for everyday wear.

However, they may not always be as durable or have the same high-end lenses or frame construction as premium brands.