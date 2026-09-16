We tried Bega’s wild new peanut butter flavours – here’s which ones are worth trying

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Peanut butter is arguably one of the most beloved spreads in the world, so Bega took quite the gamble tinkering with the recipe.

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Known as Australia’s favourite peanut butter brand, I was skeptical when I heard they were releasing two dessert inspired peanut butters.

And I was even more concerned when I heard the wild new flavours: Creamy Caramel and Marshmallow Raspberry.

While I love a sweet treat and am not opposed to those flavours on their own, I must say, I wasn’t too sure about mixing them with peanut butter.

Willing to be proven wrong, I was more than ready when New Idea got the chance to taste test the new flavours.

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Scroll down for the team’s verdict, and which flavours we think are worth buying.

Bega has released two new peanut butter flavours – Marshmallow Raspberry and Creamy Caramel.

Marshmallow Raspberry

Peanut butter and “jelly” might be an American classic, but Marshmallow Raspberry felt like the more daring of the two flavours to me.

A crunchy spread with the flavouring mixed in, from the outside, it looks no different to a classic peanut butter. However, upon opening the lid, I could immediately smell the sweet raspberry flavour.

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If you’re feeling unsure – prepare to be converted! I thought this might be the more divisive flavour in the New Idea office, but was overwhelmingly voted as the favourite.

“It tastes a little bit like the Cadbury black forest chocolate, this is my favourite!” our Entertainment Producer Celia Whitley said.

Our Lifestyle Producer Steph De Nobile and Art Director Katie Garside also voted it as their favourite.

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It was also a winner for our Copy Editing team!

“It tastes just like the raspberry squishy lollies that Aussies love, that’s got a really strong raspberry punch,” Sarah Iasiello said.

While Ewan Corness agreed, “It’s surprisingly good, I didn’t know what to expect!”

Myself and Lifestyle Producer Belad Al-Karkhey were less convinced, not totally won over by the sweet spread, but there was still one more flavour yet to try…

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New Idea taste tested the new flavours, and we have thoughts! (Credit: New Idea)

Creamy Caramel

Combining caramel and peanut butter seemed just crazy enough to work for me. The saltiness of both seemed like it could create the perfect flavour.

For me, this dessert inspired spread was the winner. A huge fan of caramel anyway, I thought it added a nice sweet touch to peanut butter, and I could see having it with a pretzel.

Belad agreed, “I’m not usually a caramel person, but it’s subtle, so I’m OK with that.”

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While Steph was also pleasantly surprised, adding, “My mouth and brain don’t really know what’s happening, but it kind of likes it.”

Even though Marshmallow Raspberry might have been the overall winner for New Idea, I am personally still backing Creamy Caramel for the win.

If you want to try them out for yourself, you can pick up either flavour at supermarkets nationwide. Shop the range here.

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