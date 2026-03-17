A cheeseburger taco?! Guzman y Gomez sparks chatter with unlikely new meal

Guzman y Gomez has transformed two legendary fast food items and combined them into something unforgettable – the Cheeseburger Cali Taco.

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Yes, you read that right; the burger-taco-hybrid of your dreams, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

This new addition combines the juiciness of a cheeseburger with Guzman’s beloved Cali, all wrapped in a soft and warm flour tortilla.

And you can get your hands on it nationwide from March 17… so will you be trying it?

Inside, you will find ground beef, jalapeno ketchup, diced Spanish onion, the food chain’s widely-loved chipotle-seasoned fries, jack cheese, and a brand-new special sauce.

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The Cheeseburger Cali Taco has everything you’d ever want. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

“Our guests loved the boldness and indulgence of the BBQ Chicken Double Crunch,” Guzman y Gomez’s founder and Co-CEO, Steven Marks, said.

This time, it was about pushing the envelope once again and creating something deliciously unforgettable.

“So, we wanted to create something to surprise them again,” he continued about the newest menu item.

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“The Cheeseburger Cali Taco is fun, a little outrageous and insanely delicious! It’s everything you love about a classic cheeseburger, GYG-ified.”

We haven’t even mentioned the best part yet – they’re only four dollars each!

The Cheeseburger Cali Taco is your new snack obsession… but hurry, because it’s only around for a limited time. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

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That, and it has no added preservatives, colours, artificial flavours, or additives. So that means you can enjoy one (or multiple) guilt-free. Read more about the food chain’s clean menu here.

You need to make sure to grab one as soon as possible, though, because they’re only around for a limited time.

Grab the Cheeseburger Cali Taco at Guzman y Gomez restaurants across Australia by dining in, takeaway, drive-through, via the Guzman y Gomez app, or through Uber Eats.