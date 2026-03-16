Oporto drops its most divisive burger yet… so will YOU try it?

Oporto is taking crunchy to the next level with the launch of its new, limited-edition Portuguese Crispy Burger.

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This burger is for those who love their chicken seriously crispy and are obsessed with Portuguese Chicken, but the loud crunch might not be for everyone.

“The sound of biting into our new Portuguese Crispy Burger is like nothing else,” Oporto’s Head of Marketing, Ben Simmons, said.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t love the sound of someone crunching, consider this an official public service announcement.

“This burger is seriously crispy and full of Portuguese flavour. We’re talking next-level crispiness. It’s loud, proud and unapologetically Oporto.”

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Will you be trying Oporto’s Portuguese Crispy Burger? We know that we definitely are! (Credit: Oporto)

New research by Oporto reveals that the sound of loud crunching is not loved by everyone.

When asked how they feel hearing someone crunching loudly on food, just 11 per cent of those surveyed said they find it satisfying.

On the other hand, 70 per cent admitted they felt irritated, and 24 per cent said they absolutely hated it.

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However, for those who love a bit of crunch, the delicious burger is available to try from March 17 across the country.

“We trialled the burger in a handful of stores last year, and the response was overwhelming,” Ben continued.

“Customers couldn’t get enough, and we knew we had something special. It’s bold, it’s seriously crispy, and back by popular demand.”

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This burger engages all of your senses, it’s impossible to resist. (Credit: Oporto)

What makes the Oporto Portuguese Crispy Burger special?

Along with its crunch, the flavours also make the Portuguese Crispy Burger stand out from the crowd.

The burger incorporates Portuguese spices and Oporto’s signature garlic and BBQ sauces, so it has everything you’d want in a burger.

You’d better hurry, though, because it’s only around for a limited time at select Oporto stores.

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Visit oporto.com.au for more information.