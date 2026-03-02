Forget Woolies and Coles – Aussies are obsessed with THIS supermarket’s roast chicken

Roast chicken is a beloved staple in Aussie households, and now, we know which supermarket has Australia’s favourite one to buy.

For the last five years, Costco has held the number one spot and won Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customer Award for Rotisserie Chicken, but a new winner has emerged in 2026.

Find out more below.

IGA rotisserie chicken has been named the best in Australia. (Credit: IGA)

Which supermarket has the best rotisserie chicken in Australia?

This time, IGA was given bragging rights with Australia’s favourite supermarket roast chook. The independent supermarket was awarded five stars overall for overall satisfaction.

“Whether for dinner, a party, or a quick shortcut to a delicious snack, a hot roast chicken from the supermarket is one of Australia’s most‑loved convenience foods – and with competing options, standing out and winning an award for customer satisfaction is no small feat,” Canstar.com.au spokesperson, Eden Radford, said.

“Aussies rated supermarkets’ roast chickens on taste, value for money, freshness, and packaging, with IGA earning Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award thanks to high ratings across all categories, demonstrating a strong performance when it comes to customer satisfaction.”

Costco was Australia’s favourite chicken for five years in a row. (Credit: Costco)

According to Canstar’s survey of more than 1,900 Australians, 23 per cent of Aussies include a rotisserie chook in their grocery shop.

Not only that, 25 per cent of those surveyed like to bring a roast chicken to family parties or gatherings.

Rotisserie chickens have become such a staple in Aussie households that four per cent have passed one they’ve bought off as their own, with 11 per cent of people in the Gen Z population doing the same thing.

However, a quarter of Aussies also admitted that they throw out the stuffing.

In Canstar’s findings, Costco came second with five-star ratings for overall satisfaction, freshness, value for money and packaging.

Woolworths followed in third place, with Coles coming fourth in the overall supermarket ranking.

When it comes to supermarket chickens, 18 per cent of Australians buy free-range when available, with the same percentage opting for the cheapest option.

