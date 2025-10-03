Woolworths’ new barbecue meats range makes entertaining tastier than ever

As the weather is warming up, entertaining is on the menu, which means barbecuing is a must.

And the good news is that Woolworths has released a new, flavour-packed meat range that makes entertaining easier than ever.

The internationally-inspired flavours allow you to take them straight to your barbecue, frypan, or oven with little fuss.

Released this week, Woolworths Product Developer Ashlie Presland said they are guaranteed crowd pleasers.

The BBQ Korean Style Asado Beef Ribs Sweet Gochujang Drizzle looks divine. (Credit: Woolworths)

“We know how much Aussies love trying new flavours, so we spent a lot of time on these recipes to ensure they were the right balance of flavour, while also being super easy to cook,” she said.

“We’re also seeing a trend of people preparing more meals to be shared in the centre of the table compared to individual meals, and with that in mind, this new range is perfect for family and friends’ get-togethers this spring and summer.

“We’re particularly proud of our new ‘drizzle’ products – the Korean Style Asado Beef Ribs with Sweet Gochujang Drizzle and our Salt & Chilli Pork Belly Strips with Hot Honey Drizzle. The drizzle finish adds that extra bit of deliciousness to every bite.”

Find out all about them below.

The Woolworths Butterflied Boneless Chicken Texas is making us hungry! (Credit: Woolworths)

What is in the new BBQ meats range at Woolworths?

For beef fans, there is the delicious BBQ Korean Style Asado Beef Ribs with Sweet Gochujang Drizzle, which is $30 per kilo.

With sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, these ribs are perfect for quick grilling. There’s also a blend of garlic, soy, finished with a sweet Gochujang sauce.

Then, there’s BBQ Salt & Chilli Pork Belly Strips with Hot Honey Drizzle.

At $30 per kilo, each strip is seasoned with the perfect balance of salt and red chilli, which cuts through the richness of the pork.

The generous drizzle of the supermarket’s sweet and spicy hot honey means you enjoy a delightful combination of sweet, salty, and spicy flavours.

The Lamb Leg Garlic and Herb is perfect for entertaining. (Credit: Woolworths)

For fans of smoky flavours, the BBQ Boneless Butterflied Chicken Texas BBQ is a must. And it’s currently $10 per kilo this week, and is usually $11.

There is also the BBQ Butterflied Lamb Leg with Garlic and Herb, which is $18 per kilo.

