Have the perfect summer with these top Aussie BBQs

There’s nothing quite like an Aussie BBQ. From thongs, to singlets, backyard cricket, and of course the iconic barbecue with snags sizzling, does it get any better?
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the barbecue does it all. Whether the thought of turning on the oven and adding extra heat to the home is unbearable, or you are simply craving an outdoor cook up, these sizzling machines are the way to go.
From double burner units, to four, and sometimes even six, the barbecue makes cooking and cleaning (oh, and eating) all the more enjoyable.
Read on to find the barbecue best suited to your home and budget this year.
2024’s top barbecues
- BeefEater 1200 Series in Black Enamel, $999, The Good Guys (here’s why)
- Beefeater Big Bugg Amber Mobile, $804, Appliances Online (here’s why)
- Napoleon Rogue 425 Propane LPG Gas BBQ, $1101, Appliances Online (here’s why)
The best barbecue 2024
01
BeefEater 1200 Series in Black Enamel
$999 at The Good Guys
For the ultimate bbq expert, this high quality barbeque will impress guests and host alike with its extra large surface area (perfect when entertaining large parties), cast iron cook plate and powerful burners.
You can check in on your dinner without sacrificing heat through the viewing window and clean up has never been easier thanks to the excess oil channels.
Key features:
- Four burner BBQ
- Trolley with side burner
- Extra large cast iron cook plate
- Compatible with gas fuel
- Two-year manufacturer’s warranty
Also available at:
- $1008 from Appliances Online
- $1099 from The BBQ Store
02
Beefeater Big Bugg Amber Mobile
$804 at Appliances Online
Super convenient and portable, this adorable bbq can travel with you. The Quartz Start Ignition will rapidly heat up the surface and can be independently controlled. Cook eggs on the hotplate or indulge in a steak on the grill.
Key features:
- Two burner BBQ
- Quartz start ignition
- Spring-Assist hood
- Hood thermometer
- Removable drip tray
Also available at:
- $999 from Barbeques Galore
- $999 from The BBQ Store
- $999 from Bing Lee
- $999 from David Jones
03
Napoleon Rogue 425 Propane LPG Gas BBQ
$1101 at Appliances Online
Reliable and high quality at an affordable price, the Rogue 425 includes three burners, temperature control, searing capabilities and easy clean iron cooking grids and steel searing plates.
Chic in an all black exterior, it makes a great addition to any outdoor space.
Key features:
- Three burner BBQ
- Roasting hood with thermometer
- Warming rack
- Removable drip tray
- 15-year manufacturer’s warranty
Also available at:
- $1499 from The BBQ Store
04
Weber Original BBQ Kettle
$389 at BCF
The Weber Original BBQ Kettle’s handles and leg couplings are welded in place before being sealed in porcelain enamel, ensuring durability and heat retention.
The aluminium, patented One-Touch cleaning system also ensures easy cleaning and a rust-free BBQ.
Key features:
- Rapidfire charcoal ‘V’ grate
- Two Char-Basket
- Wire bottom shelf for storage
- Bezel lid thermometer
- Chrome plated steel
- Up to 10-year warranty
05
Blackstone Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle
$249.99 at Amazon
With 470 square inches of flat top grilling, this griddle has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s also simple to use, easy to manoeuvre, and has plenty of storage space.
- Two independent h-burner heat zones
- Four sturdy wheel trolley
- Rear grease management
- Electronic ignition
- Side shelf
06
Everdure Furnace 3 Burner BBQ with Stand
$1199 at Barbeques Galore
Be ready to cook in just five minutes with this gas BBQ’s fast ignition system. With a large 2915cm cooking area, independently controlled high-performance burners, and a soft close hood, it’s easy to see why this grill is well loved.
Key features:
- Three burner BBQ
- Installation required
- Available in five coloured hoods
- Up to five-year manufacturer’s warranty
What is the right occasion for a BBQ?
Any occasion is appropriate for an Aussie to throw a BBQ. Traditionally they’re held in summer or when the weather is warm. A barbecue only needs a couple of people to share a meal and good weather and then it’s a great day!
Forget what you’ve heard about ‘shrimp on the barbie’, an Australian barbecue is all about fresh salads, sausages, steak, and onions cooked to perfection. Of course, there are no wrong or right foods to serve, it’s more about the spirit of sitting back and sharing food with your friends.
Who invented the BBQ?
Inspired by outdoor kitchens, charcoal pits, and open fires, the first official BBQ was an outdoor gas grill invented in the early 1950s by Don McGlaughlin.
From there the market exploded and they now come in gas-fuelled, charcoal, electric, single burner, or many burners, built-in or portable – there’s a BBQ for every occasion!
