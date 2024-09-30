Have the perfect summer with these top Aussie BBQs

There’s nothing quite like an Aussie BBQ. From thongs, to singlets, backyard cricket, and of course the iconic barbecue with snags sizzling, does it get any better?

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the barbecue does it all. Whether the thought of turning on the oven and adding extra heat to the home is unbearable, or you are simply craving an outdoor cook up, these sizzling machines are the way to go.

From double burner units, to four, and sometimes even six, the barbecue makes cooking and cleaning (oh, and eating) all the more enjoyable.

Read on to find the barbecue best suited to your home and budget this year.

2024’s top barbecues BeefEater 1200 Series in Black Enamel, $999, The Good Guys (here’s why) Beefeater Big Bugg Amber Mobile, $804, Appliances Online (here’s why) Napoleon Rogue 425 Propane LPG Gas BBQ, $1101, Appliances Online (here’s why)

The best barbecue 2024

What is the right occasion for a BBQ?

Any occasion is appropriate for an Aussie to throw a BBQ. Traditionally they’re held in summer or when the weather is warm. A barbecue only needs a couple of people to share a meal and good weather and then it’s a great day!

Forget what you’ve heard about ‘shrimp on the barbie’, an Australian barbecue is all about fresh salads, sausages, steak, and onions cooked to perfection. Of course, there are no wrong or right foods to serve, it’s more about the spirit of sitting back and sharing food with your friends.

Who invented the BBQ?

Inspired by outdoor kitchens, charcoal pits, and open fires, the first official BBQ was an outdoor gas grill invented in the early 1950s by Don McGlaughlin.

From there the market exploded and they now come in gas-fuelled, charcoal, electric, single burner, or many burners, built-in or portable – there’s a BBQ for every occasion!

