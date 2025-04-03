Nestlé is shaking things up with its new Easter range, which has something for everyone. Chocolate is a must during this time of year, and there is plenty on the market!

The brand’s got you covered if you like milk or white chocolate, a small or big treat, and there’s even a tasty DIY kit you can assemble with the family!

The range features Aussie favourite brands, such as KitKat, Milkybar, and Allen’,s, and can all be bought from major retailers.

The newest flavours you can look forward to? The KitKat Honeycomb Smash Incredible Egg, KitKat Hot Cross Bun Chocolates, and the Milkybar Cookie Chunks Incredible Egg.

For Nestlé’s Head of Marketing Confectionery Melanie Chen, the Easter range is all about making memories.

“With our NEW Nestlé Easter chocolate range, we’re inspiring Australians to create new or build on their existing rituals and traditions—from giant Egg and Spoon races to Easter egg hunts and Bunny Hut building — fostering moments that bring families and friends together to create truly special memories,” she said in a statement.

Check out Nestlé’s new Easter range, and its other classics below.

The Nestlé Easter range

(Credit: Supplied) 01 KitKat Honeycomb Smash Incredible Egg $12 (was $18) at Woolworths This egg has a milk chocolate exterior and is packed with honeycomb bits, rice crispies, and KitKat wafer pieces. With all of this, there is also a textured base. Shop Now

(Credit: Supplied) 02 Milkybar Cookie Chunks Incredible Egg $12 (was $18) at Woolworths White chocolate lovers can look forward to this delectable treat. It’s packed with crunchy cookie crumbs and coated with a delicious and chunky white chocolate hollow shell. Shop Now

(Credit: Supplied) 03 Mini Bunny Hut $20 at Woolworths Want to enjoy something tasty and get creative during Easter? This hut ticks both boxes! There are also a few chocolate friends to put in there! The kit features a selection of delicious KitKat chocolate, Allen’s Spearmint Leaves and Jelly Beanies, and Nestlé White Choc Melts for everyone to enjoy. Shop Now

(Credit: Supplied) 04 Allen’s Bunny Carrots $3.50 (was $5) at Woolworths Get into the Easter spirit with these carrot-shaped treats, which are orange-flavoured. Shop Now

(Credit: Supplied) 06 Allen’s Jaffas Egg $10 (was $12) at Woolworths If you love Jaffas or know someone who does, look no further than this egg. When you break this egg open, you will find a colourful surprise inside. Each egg is filled with Allen’s Jaffas, covered in an orange-flavoured shell. Shop Now

(Credit: Supplied) 07 Allen’s Freckles Filled Egg $10 (was $12) at Woolworths While not a new edition to the Easter range, this egg full of Freckles and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Shop Now

