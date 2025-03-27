The countdown is on for Easter, so Aussies are stocking up on Easter chocolates and other tasty treats, along with looking forward to a break.

This year, the Easter break takes place from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21.

Whether you’re searching for hot cross buns, chocolate eggs or bunnies, themed decorations, or something sweet, supermarkets will be full of what you need.

At Aldi, there’s a wide variety of items to choose from – you can even grab Easter-themed pyjamas while you’re getting groceries!

Regardless of where you shop, there’s a fair chance you might need to grab some things from the shops over the long weekend.

So you don’t get stuck, we’ve listed all of the trading hours for Aldi over the Easter period below.

Aldi’s Easter trading hours vary across the country. (Credit: Getty).

What trading hours does Aldi have in place in Australia over the Easter weekend?

New South Wales

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Victoria

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

People across Australia will be doing lots of preparation for Easter. (Credit: Getty)

Queensland

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): All stores open.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

What are you and your family doing this Easter? (Credit: Getty)

South Australia

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday(April 21): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

Australian Capitol Territory

Good Friday (April 18): All stores closed.

Easter Saturday (April 19): All stores open, hours dependent on area.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Easter Monday (April 21): Some stores open, depending on the area.

Check your local store’s trading hours, here.

