Not all chocolates are created equally, and we’ve got the facts. Whether you love or hate it, the health benefits of dark chocolate are just too sweet to say no to.

This iron-rich superfood is the healthier alternative to regular chocolate we seriously recommend making a staple in your life – Because let’s face it, we’re never going to say no to a chocolate Easter egg!

(Credit: Getty)

01 It’s packed with antioxidants

Did you know that dark chocolate is filled with more antioxidants than blueberries?

Antioxidants can help slow the process of aging and damage in the cells caused by free radicals. Free radicals are waste substances produced as the body processes food and external factors such as environmental pollution, UV radiation, and cigarette smoke.

If your body struggles to remove free radicals, it can cause oxidative stress. This has been linked to the development of cancer, arthritis, heart disease, strokes, and even immune deficiency.

02 It supports brain function and mood

There’s a reason you feel good after eating dark chocolate and it’s not just because of the delicious taste! The superfood contains three key ingredients that target and improve different elements that improve your mood and brain functionality.

Flavanol is a plant chemical that assists the blood flow to your brain, which in turn improves cognitive function. Theobromine is an energy stimulant that enhances your focus, without giving you the jitters your morning coffee is known for.

Thirdly, tryptophan (an essential amino acid) assists with producing higher levels of serotonin – the chemical hormone that helps you feel good. While it doesn’t directly make you happy, it influences your dopamine levels which contribute to happiness!

(Credit: Getty)

03 It’s a heart-healthy treat

Dark chocolate (specifically if it’s made with 70% cacao or higher) can lower your blood pressure! While the benefits aren’t too extreme, it’s still good to know that the flavanols in cacao have been proven to be effective in lowering blood pressure and reducing arterial stiffness. These little warriors help increase the production of nitric oxide, which relaxes your blood vessels and improves blood flow.

It’s also a great alternative for people with diabetes who might miss the sweetness of milk chocolate but can’t indulge. This is because dark chocolate has been known to improve insulin sensitivity, which basically means your body’s ability to use insulin to lower your blood sugar levels.

Eat dark chocolate in moderation as it’s quite calorie-dense and can lead to excessive weight gain, which can lead to diabetes.

04 It’s filled with magnesium

If you’re not yet aware of the powerhouse mineral that is magnesium, then you’re in for a sweet surprise (literally)! It’s essential for healthy muscles, nerves, bones, your blood pressure, and even helps fight inflammation.

Magnesium can work as a relaxant to help alleviate aching muscles – whether from strenuous exercise, menstrual cramps if you’ve still got your period (that might be why you’ve always had those cravings), and much more. How much of it you need depends on your age, but it’s a vital element for healthy living, and lucky for us it’s an ingredient in dark chocolate!

On top of that, magnesium has been shown to support balancing cortisol levels, which is one of the key stress hormones in your body. It’s also gentle on the nerves too and can have a calming effect on your mood. So, chocolate really does make you feel better!