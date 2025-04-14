Your guide to the best Easter events across Australia

Aussies, get ready, because the Easter long weekend is almost upon us, and you know what that means…

Easter egg hunts, Easter festivals, Easter fairs, maybe a relaxing weekend for some families, but most of all, lots and lots of chocolate!

Let’s be honest, Easter is a fun time for both kids AND adults. Easter means a long weekend spent with loved ones with events galore, so a perfect day is in order!

Some families like to go all out for Easter while others prefer to keep it lowkey and spend their long weekend at home, trying to keep the kids as calm as possible (which proves to be very difficult when they are hyped up on all that sugar).

Whether you enjoy a market, festival, egg hunt, or anything in between, most major cities across the country have endless ways to spend the long weekend.

Find out what Easter events are in store for every major city in Australia below.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show is one of Australia’s top Easter events. (Credit: Facebook / Sydney Royal Easter Show)

Where can I celebrate Easter in Sydney?

Sydney seemingly has the most going on out of all the cities. From markets and Easter fun to high teas, it’s fair to say Sydney does Easter like no other, with plenty of events.

Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show is running until April 22 at the Sydney Showground in Syndey Olympic Park and is the highlight of the year for many. With show bags, farm animals, food, rides, and an endless supply of thrill and delight, you don’t want to miss out on this annual Easter extravaganza!

Tickets: from $29.50 per person

Find out more here.

Easter Egg hunts

There is an endless amount of Easter Egg hunts being held not just around Sydney, but around all of New South Wales. If you don’t want to worry about holding an egg hunt at home, or perhaps want to indulge in even more chocolate and participate in more than one Easter egg hunt… we have found some of the best across the state:

There is plenty of Easter fun to be had in Sydney and NSW. (Credit: Getty)

Other Easter events in Sydney

There are plenty of Easter events to look forward to across Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I celebrate Easter in Perth?

Perth comes alive during the Easter long weekend with a range of egg hunts and events. Whether you and your family enjoy a fair or a feast, or perhaps you need something for the kids like an Easter egg hunt, Perth has it all.

Cockburn Easter Fair

On April 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm, the Easter Fair will be held at Aubin Grove Reserve. Though not as extravagant as the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the Easter Fair in Perth allows for an incredible afternoon with the family… for FREE! With Easter crafts, face painting, live music, market stalls, carnival games, and more, the fair has something for everybody.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Perth

There are many events on during Easter in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I celebrate Easter in Melbourne?

Easter in Melbourne is something else. Get excited for a long weekend filled with chocolate, markets, fairs, picnics, egg hunts, and food! Whether you are living in the city or beyond, most areas have some sort of Easter celebration nearby… there’s too much to choose from.

Bendigo Easter Festival

The Bendigo Easter Festival has been around since the 1870s, making it one of the longest-running community events in all of Australia. If you are yet to visit the festival, 2025 could be the year that changes! Over the Easter long weekend, Rosalind Park transforms into a vibrant festival filled with stage shows, live music, activities, markets, and everything else you may dream of.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Easter at Queen Victoria Market

If you want to be part of the hustle and bustle of the city over the Easter long weekend, there’s no better place than Queen Victoria Market. The market is incredibly busy all through the year but with the Easter bunny visits, Easter gifts, plus more… the markets are taken to a whole new level during this festive time.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Easter Weekend at the Micawber Tavern

Want to get away for the Easter long weekend? Belgrave is a beautiful town close to Yarra Valley and the Dandenong Ranges and is a beautiful destination for a relaxing weekend. The Micawber Tavern comes to life during Easter with a range of food, music, and specials, creating a wholesome and fun atmosphere. What more could you want?

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Melbourne and Victoria

There’s plenty of Easter events in Adelaide in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I celebrate Easter in Adelaide?

With endless things to do over the Easter long weekend, Adelaide welcomes the joy and excitement with open arms. Take a look at all the incredible events across the city and surrounding suburbs during this wonderful time.

Farmers’ Market Easter Fun

Held at the Adelaide Showground on April 20, the farmer’s market goes all out with an annual Easter Egg Hunt, as well as a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny! The kids can get into the festive spirit with face painting and you can enjoy freshly baked hot cross buns, local farm-fresh produce, and sweet treats galore.

Find out more here.

Easter at Woodhouse Adventure Park

From April 18 to 21, Woodhouse Adventure Park in the Adelaide Hills embraces the Easter festivities like no other! With Easter activities, games, and competitions, your kids won’t be able to get enough of all the Easter fun. If the Adelaide Hills is too far away for just a day visit, don’t fret, Woodhouse offers a camping adventure pass for overnight guests… but you have to get in quick as this is the park’s most popular weekend.

Find out more here.

Jetty Road Easter Egg Hunt

Take the whole family down to Glenelg for a FREE Easter egg hunt on April 19 and spend the day at the beach and enjoy your weekend off!

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Adelaide

Easter is just around the corner and there are lots of events to look forward to in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I celebrate Easter in Brisbane?

Fill up your schedule over the Easter long weekend in Brisbane with a jam-packed list of festivities involving all the food and drinks you can imagine.

Easter Activities at the Everton Park Hotel

The Everton Park Hotel provides free activities for the whole family over the Easter long weekend. The Easter bunny will make appearances on Easter Saturday and Sunday, and there will also be an animal farm everyone can enjoy on Easter Monday.

There are also plenty of school holiday activities planned there as well, such as crafts and Easter-themed trivia.

Find out more here.

Easter at Victoria Park

From April 18 to 21, Victoria Park will transform into an Easter wonderland filled with crafts, activities, and prizes. Get ready to dress up too!

Find out more here.

Caboolture Easter Carnival

The Good Friday Easter Carnival at Caboolture Showgrounds is a must-visit if you live in Brisbane! Just one hour out of the city, Caboolture is a great day trip for the whole family… the carnival is filled with stalls, rides, buskers, food and drinks, and fireworks. People can also get face painting and enjoy laser tag for free!

Tickets: $14.30 per person aged 16 and above, $8.20 for children between the ages of four and 15 and FREE for children aged three and under

Find out more here.

Look forward to some Peppa Pig fun over the Easter long weekend in Brisbane. (Credit: ABC: iview)

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live

While this isn’t technically an Easter event, it’s sure to bring everyone together in a fun way. At the Brisbane Powerhouse, the heartwarming show will make everyone smile.

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Brisbane