  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD Food News

The tastiest chocolate goodies to snag this Easter

You better hop to it before they run out!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
An assortment of Easter-themed chocolate.

When it comes to binging chocolate, the Easter season is no time for amateurs.

Advertisement

But with so much out there to choose from, it can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best of the best to save you the hassle. Don’t worry – we’ve got something for everyone!

The best chocolate to add to your Easter shopping cart

Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny.

01

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100g

$7.00 (down from $10.00) at woolworths.com.au

A classic – need we say anything more? No Easter is complete without one of these golden bad boys.

Shop now
Bluey Easter eggs.

02

Bluey Milk Chocolate Easter Egg Assorted 40g

$3.50 at woolworths.com.au

Whether it’s for the little one, or for you (we don’t judge) this Bluey-themed chocolate egg is a super cute addition to any festive platter.

Shop now
Cadbury hollow Easter eggs.

03

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Hunting Easter Eggs 187g

$6.00 (down from ($10.00) at woolworths.com.au

These hollow Easter eggs are perfect for a family-friendly egg hunt. Just make sure to not devour them before you have the chance to hide them around the house for the kids to find!

Shop Now
Cadbury Creme Egg minis.

04

Cadbury Creme Egg Minis Chocolate Easter Eggs 110g

$4.00 (down from $6.70) at woolworths.com.au

You can’t go through Easter without nibbling on at least one Cadbury Creme Egg mini – it’s a household staple for a reason! We’re already dreaming of that soft fondant filling inside.

Shop Now
AFL footy Easter egg.

05

AFL Milk Chocolate Footy Egg Easter Egg 150g

$9.00 at woolworths.com.au

This AFL Easter egg is sure to win the heart (and stomach) of any footy legend in the family! There’s always something for everyone.

Shop now
Darrell Lea milk chocolate bunny.

06

Darrell Lea Milk Chocolate Smooth & Creamy Easter Bunny 160g

$6.00 (down from $8.00) at woolworths.com.au

Nothing says Easter quite like a chocolate bunny, and Darrell Lea is the perfect example! Enjoy the decadence of smooth milk chocolate, all the while joining in on the festive season.

Shop now
Lindt assorted eggs chocolate box.

07

Lindt Lindor Blossom Assorted Eggs Chocolate Gift Box 150g

$15.00 (down from $20.00) at woolworths.com.au

if you’re not sure what to take to that Easter lunch or just don’t have the time to whip something up on the fly then this beautifully decorated assorted chocolate box is your knight and shining armour. packed with three types of chocolate – milk, dark, and white – there’s something available for every chocolate lover!

Shop Now
Pana Organic hazelnut chocolate.

08

Pana Organic Hazelnut Chocolate 45g

$6.00 at woolworths.com.au

If you’re opting for something a little healthier than the standard variety, this vegan hazelnut chocolate is the golden ticket for you! Enjoy Easter guilt-free this year ’round.

Shop Now
Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
Belad Al-Karkhey

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement