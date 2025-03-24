When it comes to binging chocolate, the Easter season is no time for amateurs.
But with so much out there to choose from, it can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best of the best to save you the hassle. Don’t worry – we’ve got something for everyone!
The best chocolate to add to your Easter shopping cart
01
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100g
$7.00 (down from $10.00) at woolworths.com.au
A classic – need we say anything more? No Easter is complete without one of these golden bad boys.
Whether it’s for the little one, or for you (we don’t judge) this Bluey-themed chocolate egg is a super cute addition to any festive platter.
03
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Hunting Easter Eggs 187g
$6.00 (down from ($10.00) at woolworths.com.au
These hollow Easter eggs are perfect for a family-friendly egg hunt. Just make sure to not devour them before you have the chance to hide them around the house for the kids to find!
04
Cadbury Creme Egg Minis Chocolate Easter Eggs 110g
$4.00 (down from $6.70) at woolworths.com.au
You can’t go through Easter without nibbling on at least one Cadbury Creme Egg mini – it’s a household staple for a reason! We’re already dreaming of that soft fondant filling inside.
This AFL Easter egg is sure to win the heart (and stomach) of any footy legend in the family! There’s always something for everyone.
06
Darrell Lea Milk Chocolate Smooth & Creamy Easter Bunny 160g
$6.00 (down from $8.00) at woolworths.com.au
Nothing says Easter quite like a chocolate bunny, and Darrell Lea is the perfect example! Enjoy the decadence of smooth milk chocolate, all the while joining in on the festive season.
07
Lindt Lindor Blossom Assorted Eggs Chocolate Gift Box 150g
$15.00 (down from $20.00) at woolworths.com.au
if you’re not sure what to take to that Easter lunch or just don’t have the time to whip something up on the fly then this beautifully decorated assorted chocolate box is your knight and shining armour. packed with three types of chocolate – milk, dark, and white – there’s something available for every chocolate lover!
08
If you’re opting for something a little healthier than the standard variety, this vegan hazelnut chocolate is the golden ticket for you! Enjoy Easter guilt-free this year ’round.