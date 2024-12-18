‘Bluey’ the movie: Plot, release date, cast + more

In major news for fans of the globally beloved Aussie animated series, Bluey is getting a feature-length film!

After becoming the most-watched show of 2024 globally on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ the news comes as no surprise to viewers, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of new episodes following the conclusion of season three in April 2024.

Series creator Joe Brumm confirmed the exciting update with a letter posted to the official Bluey website on December 17.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together,” he penned.

The Bluey feature film will premiere sometime in 2027. (Credit: Bluey)

Sadly, however, in the same statement, Joe confirmed he would also be taking a step back from the series for the foreseeable future.

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing much more seasons myself, The Sign will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such.”

He added that while Bluey had “completely changed” his life, and was an “immensely satisfying thing to be a part of” he felt that it was the right decision both for himself and the series.

“I am finding it difficult to reach back genuinely into that four to six-year-old world and write authentically,” he lamented.

As for the future of Bluey, while it is unclear when new episodes will be released, Joe also did confirm that Bluey was not canceled, much to the relief of all those who adore the now iconic blue heeler pup and her family.

An immersive experience for fans, ‘Bluey’s World’, opened in Brisbane in 2024. (Credit: ABC/Ludo Studio)

New Idea first broke the news that a Bluey movie was in the works in August 2023 after speaking with the voice actress for Chilli (Bluey’s mum) on the red carpet of the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards.

“I do think it’s time for a Bluey movie,” Melanie Zanetti told us at the time.

“I would be 1000% open to doing that.”

Melanie Zanetti first hinted at a Bluey movie at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

When will new episodes of Bluey be released?

There are currently 154 episodes of Bluey across three seasons which aired from October 2021 until April 2024.

While producer Sam Moor confirmed to the BBC earlier this year that more Bluey was “in store” there is currently no timeline on when season four will air.

Speaking with The Courier Mail, Executive Producer Daley Pearson that the team was taking a well-needed break after series three concluded.

“We are just going to get our heads on a bit, it’s been four or five years and we’ve made 154 episodes, it is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back,” he shared with the publication.

“It was very intense. [We are just] trying to think about what’s the best way to make it better.”

The blue heeler and her family have become famous worldwide. (Credit: Bluey)

What will the Bluey movie be about?

According to BBC Studios and the Walt Disney Company, the Bluey movie will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo.”

When will the Bluey movie premiere?

It is expected that the Bluey feature film will premiere in theatres around the world in 2027. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Following its theatrical release, the Bluey movie will then be available to stream on ABC iview for free. It is also expected to be available to stream on Disney+ alongside every episode of Bluey.

