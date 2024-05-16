New Bluey episodes are on the way!

The world of Bluey is getting a little bigger with the upcoming release of a spin-off series that will follow the adventures of the blue heeler and her family.

While it’s unclear if the beloved children’s animated series is on a hiatus or has been cancelled after season three, new mini-episodes will premiere in the coming months.

Given the standard Bluey episode clocks in at around seven minutes long, we can assume they will be half that length.

Bluey is getting a mini make-over. IMAGE: LUDO Studios.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the official Bluey account, shared an image from the show and captioned it “More laughs, more friends, more bluey!”

“Brand new Bluey episodes are coming soon to ABC and Disney+.”

The minisodes have been jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family and will each be between one and three minutes long.

For now, 20 minisodes have been confirmed, but this number could expand in the future.

After premiering in Australia on June 16, the minisodes will then drop internationally on Disney+ in July.

The new episodes of Bluey will start airing in June. IMAGE: Ludo Studios

The news is a sure cause for excitement for fans of the franchise after the emotional ending of the Bluey television special in April which saw the family consider selling their beloved family home.

While they ultimately decided to stay, the 28-minute-long episode titled ‘The Sign’ did have a sense of finality to it.

This feeling amongst fans became even more deep-rooted when a new episode titled ‘Suprise’ dropped unexpectedly a week later that depicted Bluey all grown up.

It’s not all sad news however with the upcoming opening of a world-class Bluey attraction in Brisbane in August.

The purpose-built, state-of-the-art, 4000 square metre venue will bring to life everything from Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom to the living room and kitchen, the cul-de-sac, and the poinciana tree in their backyard.

