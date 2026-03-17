Who has been eliminated from Australian Survivor: Redemption, so far?

10 castaways have already had their torches snuffed on Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026.
We’re a few weeks into the season, with new host David Genat overseeing the Bounty and Barren tribes as they battle through immunity challenges and tribal councils in Samoa.
The game plays, backstabs, and blindsides are well underway — and the elimination list is only getting longer.
Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026 — Every Elimination So Far
Who was voted out of Australian Survivor last night?
Aisha Wighton
Bounty originally, Barren post tribe swap
Aisha looked untouchable heading into the tribal council that aired on March 15, confident in her alliance with Lottie and Cameron and doubly protected after she and Blanche found an idol.
She had her sights set firmly on Brooke – even intentionally throwing the challenge to make the move happen. But unbeknownst to Aisha, Simon had flipped, quietly forming a new alliance with Brooke, Jackson, Ben, and Loz.
It didn’t matter that Brooke also had an idol in her pocket; her alliance had the numbers, and they used them. Aisha’s torch was snuffed, ending what had been one of the season’s most promising strategic games.
Tez Vlamis
Barren originally, Bounty post tribe swap
Tez was supposed to be the superfan who had all the answers. He’d studied the game, memorised the playbook, and walked into Samoa convinced that knowing Survivor inside-out would set him apart from the rest. And maybe it would have – if he could have kept his mouth shut at tribal council!
His tendency to air things out loud, right in front of everyone, spooked his tribemates, who were cautious of entering into an alliance with him.
When Mark lost the fire challenge to Simon at the double tribal that aired on March 11th, Tez’s number was up. He left, calling it “iconic.” The superfan went out exactly the way most superfans do – knowing exactly what went wrong.
Lyndl Kean
Bounty Tribe
Lyndl had already dodged elimination once – this time, the game caught up with her. The tribe swap felt like a fresh start, and she settled into the new Bounty tribe quickly. Too quickly. While she was busy feeling comfortable, Mark, Keeley and Faith had already made their decision, running a split vote against her and Richard just in case she played her idol. She didn’t.
“I really thought I had made some good connections,” she said afterward. “They got me — they got me good.” The idol sat untouched in her bag, leaving the game with her.
Don Rogers
Barren then Bounty after tribe swap
Don came to Survivor carrying the weight of a famous surname and a determination to step out of his brother Mat’s shadow. He arrived with big energy, took charge around camp early, and made the puzzling decision to hide his identity, telling tribemates his last name was Roberts before coming clean the very next day. It didn’t land well.
Still, he found his footing in a quiet alliance with Mark, and the tribe swap felt like the fresh start he needed. It wasn’t. Keeley had clocked that Mark was running the show and used Don as the perfect vote to weaken him. Don left, admitting the game had got the better of him: “I was focused too much on survival instead of focusing on relationships.”
Johnson Ashak
Barren Tribe
Johnson had survived 63 days in the Big Brother house without ever being evicted. Survivor took care of that in a fraction of the time. After Barren lost the immunity challenge, Mark quietly manoeuvred his alliance to target Johnson, while Brooke panicked and wasted her idol on a threat that never existed.
The votes were never going her way. They were all heading to Johnson. He took it on the chin, admitting on his way out that the two shows are worlds apart: “No diary room chairs, no beds, no showers — it is tough, it is challenging, it is gruelling.”
Sixty-three days in the Big Brother house and never evicted. Survivor humbled him fast.
Harry Hills
Bounty Tribe
Three seasons in, and Dirty Harry still couldn’t help himself. After losing Paula the episode before, Harry knew he was exposed, so he did what Harry always does. He cooked up one last scheme, stealing the tribe’s flint and announcing at tribal that there was a 50-50 chance it would walk out the door with him or Jackson.
Classic chaos. The problem? He handed the flint to Jackson to hold – and Jackson, ever the straight shooter, pulled it from his pocket mid-tribal and handed it straight to Simon. Outmanoeuvred by his own partner in crime, Harry shook Jackson’s hand and took it on the chin.
“Trying to blackmail the tribe never really goes well,” he admitted afterward, “but you have to try.” Simon was in tears saying goodbye. Harry shed a few of his own. For a player who built his entire reputation on never showing his hand, it was a surprisingly emotional exit.
“To be a little kid watching this game and then grow up and be able to play it three times — I’m really privileged,” he said shortly after his torch was snuffed.
Paula Drew
Bounty
Paula came to Survivor to play – and play she did, right up until it cost her the game. After helping engineer Eliza’s blindside alongside Harry, she had her sights locked on Lyndl as the next target. What she didn’t know was that Lottie had already clocked her as the real puppet master and quietly rallied the tribe to cut her loose before she could do any more damage.
Paula walked out, genuinely stunned. “I’m quite impressed, actually — that was a bit of a blindside,” she said on her way out, gracious enough to tip her hat to the move. She pointed to Lottie as the one to watch: “Lottie is a dangerous player. You fly close to the sun, you get burnt.”
Eliza Reilly
Bounty Tribe
Eliza walked into Survivor with a sharp mind and couldn’t resist using it too soon. She made the mistake of telling Lyndl she was sitting at the bottom of the tribe, and Lyndl immediately weaponised it to save herself. Eight votes later, Eliza was gone in episode three, blindsided before she ever got started.
She described the torch snuff as “a lightning bolt going through your head, down your body and into the ground” – and left absolutely furious, dragged out “kicking and screaming” by her own admission.
Cat Hooker
Barren Tribe
Cat came to Survivor with a reputation and a point to prove. Making the final three on The Traitors NZ had marked her as a threat before she’d even set foot in Samoa – returning player Mark clocked her immediately and kept a quiet eye on her from day one. Rather than lying low, Cat went the other way, stirring the pot at tribal, throwing names around, and calling Johnson out publicly for his scheming.
It handed Mark exactly the opening he needed. He pulled Keeley aside, the plan shifted, and seven votes landed on Cat instead. “I didn’t come here to do easy,” she said on her way out – and that much was true. Whether Survivor gave her the redemption she came for is another story.
“I have not found redemption, which isn’t a bad thing. It just means I’ve got to get it somewhere else.”
Daniel Lindberg
Bounty Tribe
Daniel was his own worst enemy from day one. He talked too freely, strategised too openly, and couldn’t remember half his tribemates’ names – including, somehow, the person he voted for. “Is it Richard? Or is it… nup, it’s gone.”
The tribe clocked him as a liability before the first torch was ever lit. He gave Simon his jacket on the way out and left with no hard feelings.