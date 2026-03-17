Who has been eliminated from Australian Survivor: Redemption, so far?

Three seasons in, and Dirty Harry still couldn’t help himself. After losing Paula the episode before, Harry knew he was exposed, so he did what Harry always does. He cooked up one last scheme, stealing the tribe’s flint and announcing at tribal that there was a 50-50 chance it would walk out the door with him or Jackson.

Classic chaos. The problem? He handed the flint to Jackson to hold – and Jackson, ever the straight shooter, pulled it from his pocket mid-tribal and handed it straight to Simon. Outmanoeuvred by his own partner in crime, Harry shook Jackson’s hand and took it on the chin.

“Trying to blackmail the tribe never really goes well,” he admitted afterward, “but you have to try.” Simon was in tears saying goodbye. Harry shed a few of his own. For a player who built his entire reputation on never showing his hand, it was a surprisingly emotional exit.

“To be a little kid watching this game and then grow up and be able to play it three times — I’m really privileged,” he said shortly after his torch was snuffed.