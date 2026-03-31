Has the winner of Australian Survivor: Redemption already been leaked?

Australian Survivor 2026 is heating up – and fans are already predicting who will be crowned Sole Survivor.

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This year’s season, titled Australian Survivor: Redemption, features 24 contestants – a mix of newcomers and returning players – battling it out over 45 days in Samoa for the $500,000 prize in a game that has been nothing short of ruthless.

Who will win Australian Survivor 2026? (Credit: Channel 10)

Former All-Stars winner David Genat has taken over hosting duties from Jonathan LaPaglia this season, while returning fan favourites Simon Mee and Brooke Jowett were among those back for a second shot at the title.

While the show is still playing out on screens, betting sites give a fascinating insight into who the public thinks will win – and they have a strong track record for coming up with the goods when it comes to reality shows. So who is looking like a winner right now?

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At the time of publication, according to Bets, Simon Mee is currently the frontrunner with a 21 percent winning chance. Sitting comfortably in the dominant alliance, he’s managed to stay out of the firing line – and with more eliminations to come, his position only strengthens.

Hot on his heels is Jackson Goonrey at 17 percent, arguably the best-connected player left in the game, while Richard Skimin sits third at 14 percent as the clear anchor on the Bounty side.

Cameron Quashie at 11 percent continues to play a disciplined, under-the-radar game, and dark horse Lauren “Loz” Mac at 10 percent has been quietly climbing as bigger personalities fall.

Sally Foord is a frontrunner to be crowned Sole Survivor. (Credit: Channel 10)

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Brooke Jowett at 9 percent, Keeley Jenkinson at 6 percent, Sally Foord at 5 percent, Caleb Beeby at 4 percent, and Ben Davis at 3 percent round out the remaining field.

Fans on Reddit have been getting in on the predictions too, with one writing early in the season: “I think that it’s gonna be a final 3 of Lottie, Simon, and Jackson!”

Not everyone was keen to speculate, though, with another firing back: “Watch each episode as they come and enjoy them as they are. Don’t try to be smart and second-guess the production.”

Wise words – but where’s the fun in that?

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