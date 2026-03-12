Think you’ve got what it takes to win Australian Survivor? You can apply now

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Australian Survivor?

Now is your chance, because you can apply to be a part of the 2027 season.

Although the show is currently unfolding on our screens, filming for the next season will begin in a matter of months.

We also have some top tips from one of the show’s Executive Producers…

Find out more below.

Do you think you can win Australian Survivor? (Credit: Channel 10)

How do you apply to be a part of Australian Survivor?

Executive Producer David Forster told our sister publication TV Week that the applicants should have a “strong sense of self”.

“We are looking for confident, interesting people who are not backwards about coming forwards,” he explained.

“All types of people are interesting – there are many things that make people interesting – but we are looking for a point of difference.

“People who invert stereotypes are always very rich in character, ‘The bikie who loves sewing’, ‘The banker who is a part time wrestler’ – things like this. We are also looking for people who can say what is on their mind, clearly and in an entertaining way.

“There’s no point being the best player in the world if you can’t tell us about why you’re making the moves you’re making!”

Those applying for the show must be able to swim, be physically and mentally strong enough to handle conditions, be ready to engage with others, and also be comfortable living in close quarters with strangers.

People from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply and must also be an Australian Citizen or permanent resident.

You must also be a minimum of 18 years of age from February 1, 2026, fill out the application form, submit a video, and two photos.

One of the photos must be recent, and the other must best reflect you as a person.

The video should be no longer than three minutes, and you should explain why you should be picked and why you have what it takes to win.

We’ve got the best tips if you’re wondering how to apply to be a part of Australian Survivor. (Credit: Channel 10)

When it comes to your video, David said it’s not best to beat around the bush and spend time expressing that you’re a fan of the show.

“Don’t make your video unnecessarily long – think about how many videos the casting team has to watch – if it’s 10 minutes long you’re probably testing their patience. DO OPEN WITH THE BEST PART – if you can capture the casting team’s attention in the first 30 seconds, you’ve made a good start, and they will view it with happy thoughts.

“Get to what makes you stand out – quick. Don’t be tired, don’t be rushing, don’t be over-the-top, this is your one shot!”

If you’re applying, you also need to be available between mid-July and early September 2026 to film the show.

Do you tick all of those boxes? You can apply now here.