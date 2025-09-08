Fans farewell Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia as his final episode airs

Jonathan LaPaglia has been the face of Australian Survivor for 10 years but has finally said farewell to his role.

Advertisement

The beloved host, 56, was shockingly axed from the Channel 10 show earlier this year, and his final episode aired on Sunday night.

The finale of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World marked the last episode Jonathan would ever host.

And there was a public outcry after his tenure came to an end, with fans and former Survivor stars jumping to send their support.

Jonathan LaPaglia’s final episode of Australian Survivor has aired after his axing. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Four-time Survivor competitor Shanee Bowtell led the tributes as she shared her sadness over his exit.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Jonathan!!!!!! I can’t believe it’s an end of the era. You’re the absolute BEST!!!!! I have loved working with you every few years, there’s never a dull moment.

“Hang up your blue shirt, and go for Jeff’s job instead hehehe we love a promotion! Miss you already. THANK YOU for everything.”

Jonathan responded: “Aw bless your little crocs Shonee! I loved working with you too! And now I’m no longer host I can say that I definitely have my favorites….”

Advertisement

Parvati Shallow, who was crowned the 2025 world champion in Jonathan’s last episode, added: “What a wild ride!! Thank you for holding my torch and giving me a fat check! The best kind of man there is.”

Fans also united behind him as they urged him to sign on to a new TV show.

“JLP, you have been gold this season and we are truly going to miss you,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“Oh Jonathan. What a fantastic host you have been, you are SURVIVOR, and the best host EVER! Good luck in your future endeavours, hope to see you on our TV soon,” another shared.

A third commented: “It was a great season. Thanks JLP. You will be missed. Hope that you’re only ‘on a break’.”

“No one else will host better than you,” a fourth insisted.

Another added: “Thanks for all the seasons JLP. Your witty one liners and double entendres will be so missed. As for hosts, you are the G.O.A.T.”

Advertisement

Jonathan shared a series of photographs with winner Parvati as he applauded her on her win after the finale, but made no reference to his own exit.

Jonathan crowned Parvati Shallow the 2025 winner of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World in his last episode. (Credit: Channel 10)

He previously told how he had been “blindsided’ by his axing, only finding out from a call to his Australian manager.

“I didn’t get a direct call, which, I’ll be honest with you, was disappointing,” he told Stellar.

Advertisement

“After 10 years of helming their flagship show, it would have been nice to get a direct call from the people at the top, but I didn’t.”

Jonathan said he was told by the network that for the next season of Survivor, they were “going in a different direction”.

“Ratings had dipped a bit recently, and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up,” the star said.

But Jonathan told Stellar that he didn’t know at the time of filming that this season would be his last.

Advertisement

“I didn’t actually get to say goodbye to Australian Survivor. Australian Survivor said goodbye to me,” he said.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest. I am going to miss it. I’m going to miss the incredibly talented crew because we spent 10 years in the trenches together and became this tight, dysfunctional family.

“I’m really going to miss all of them, and I’m going to miss the players. That was the favourite part of my job, and it was a difficult job.”

Advertisement

Three-time player and All Stars winner David “the Golden God” Genat will be hosting the upcoming 12th season, titled Australian Survivor: Redemption.