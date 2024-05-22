After months of eager anticipation, tickets are finally on sale to the Bluey’s World experience in Brisbane.

First announced in December 2023, Bluey’s World will take visitors on a journey through Bluey’s home, life-sized sets, interactive play opportunities, and soundscapes inspired by the beloved animated series.

Described as a “ground-breaking” immersive experience by the Queensland Government, the world-class tourist attraction is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors in its first year of operation – not bad for an animated dog and her family!

Experience the world of Bluey in an immersive new way. (Credit: Supplied)

In a purpose-built, state-of-the-art, 4000 square metre venue, everything from Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom to the living room and kitchen, cul-de-sac, and the poinciana tree in Bluey’s backyard, will be brought to life.

Alongside this, visitors will also be able to enjoy a cafe, gift shop, and even a playground following their interactive guided experience.

And for super fans of the show, you’ll also be able to book in for birthday parties at the venue!

Bluey’s World will be located at the Northshore Pavillion, Brisbane’s newest arts and entertainment precinct when it opens.

We can’t wait to visit! (Credit: Supplied)

“Our Government has backed Bluey from the very beginning. Brisbane is at Bluey’s core and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in an official statement announcing the project in late 2023.

“Queensland is a world-class place to live and play and I truly believe that is a big part of why Bluey has captured fans around the world.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe shared these sentiments.

“Bluey’s World is where Australian and overseas families can connect with their favourite Heeler household and explore Queensland’s world-class visitor experiences,” he noted, adding that it was predicted the venue would generate up to $18 million in visitor spending in its first year of operating.

We can’t wait to visit Bluey and her family in Brisbane! (Image: Getty)

Where can I buy tickets to Bluey’s World in Brisbane?

Tickets are currently available to purchase for Bluey’s World in Brisbane via Ticketek for dates between November 7th, 2024, and April 27th, 2025.

How much are tickets to Bluey’s World in Brisbane?

Tickets for the 80 – 120 minute experience are $49.90 per person. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult and children under one year of age can enter for free.