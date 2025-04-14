The holiday of chocolate, egg hunts, and bunnies is almost here. And although we anticipate many children to be hopped up on sugar over this time, the good news is that the adults get the public holidays to spend with the family!

The weather on Easter long weekend is looking very different across each state. However, we aim to help you be as organised as possible – despite how unpredictable the weather proves to be.

We’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in every capital city across Australia over the Easter long weekend.

Find out below.

What is the weather forecast over the Easter long weekend across Australia?

We have you covered when it comes to the weather predicted across Australia over Easter. (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 25 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Mostly sunny.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 30 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 25 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers.

Brisbane

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Mostly sunny with light winds.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 29 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Mostly sunny with light winds.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 29 degrees and a low of 18 degrees. Mostly sunny with light winds and a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 29 degrees and a low of 19 degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Who will you be spending the Easter long weekend with? (Credit: Getty)

Melbourne

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of light rain and winds progressing in the afternoon.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and winds.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 20 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. Partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and light winds.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 18 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Partly cloudy with winds and a medium chance of rain.

Adelaide

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 16 degrees. Partly cloudy with winds in the morning and afternoon.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 18 degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of rain later in the day.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 21 degrees and a low of 13 degrees. Partly cloudy with morning winds and a medium chance of rain.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 21 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Partly cloudy with winds and potential rain in the morning.

Family Easter time! (Credit: Getty)

Canberra

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 26 degrees and a low of seven degrees. A sunny afternoon with a chance of light winds.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 26 degrees and a low of seven degrees. Sunny with light winds during the day.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 25 degrees and a low of eight degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds during the day and a slight chance of rain.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 21 degrees and a low of eight degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds during the day and a medium chance of showers.

Hobart

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees. Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening winds and a medium chance of rain.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 21 degrees and a low of 13 degrees. Cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day and light winds.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 18 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Cloudy with a chance of rain and light morning winds.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 18 degrees and a low of nine degrees. Partly cloudy with a medium chance of rain and wind during the day.

Let’s hope the chocolate doesn’t melt this Easter! (Credit: Getty)

Perth

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Mostly sunny with winds.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Sunny with winds.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Sunshine with winds.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 29 degrees and a low of 19 degrees. Mostly sunny.

Darwin

Good Friday 18/4: A high of 33 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds and possible rain in the morning and afternoon.

Easter Saturday 19/4: A high of 33 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds and a medium chance of showers.

Easter Sunday 20/4: A high of 35 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Partly cloudy with light winds and a medium chance of showers.

Easter Monday 21/4: A high of 35 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Mostly sunny with light winds and a slight chance of rain.