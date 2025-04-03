  •  
Where to stock your basket with the best vegan Easter eggs this year

The hunt is on.
With Easter almost here, chocolate goods are stacking up on supermarket shelves, and you may find yourself in the mood for some of those sweet treats.

For the Aussies who have specific dietary preferences, getting that perfect chocolate fix can prove to be quite the dilemma.

Luckily, these days there are so many options out there for every type of diet, from paleo Easter eggs to vegan Easter eggs – making it much easier to score the perfect find.

Dairy-free chocolate Easter eggs in particular are the way to go, and we’ve rounded up some of the best vegan options out there for you to fill up your basket with.

The top 7 vegan chocolates to grab for Easter in Australia

Sweet William Hollow Chocolate Bunny
(Credit: Sweet William)

Sweet William Hollow Chocolate Bunny

$10 at Coles

This delicious bunny is made with smooth and creamy vegan chocolate, making it the perfect treat for those who avoid dairy.

Koko Black
(Credit: Koko Black)

Koko Black Hop-Hop Hot Cocoa

$24.90 at Koko Black

Prefer hot chocolate at Easter? This luxurious cocoa is made with 54% dark chocolate and comes with a cute bunny-shaped marshmallow on top. Perfect for cosying up this autumn. 

Health Lab Vegan Low Sugar Half Eggs With Gooey Caramel
(Credit: Health Lab)

Health Lab Low Sugar Half Eggs with Gooey Caramel

$7.20 (was $12) at Big W

For something a little more indulgent, these decadent eggs are filled with a delicious caramel.

Sweet William Vegan Easter Bunnies
(Credit: Sweet William)

Sweet William Easter Bunnies (12 Pack)

$8 at Coles

If you want a small vegan treat, these bunnies are hard to beat! They will be a hit with kids and adults.

Nomo Liquid Caramel Egg and Mini Bars
(Credit: Nomo)

Nomo Liquid Caramel Egg & Mini Bars

$12 at Kmart

Nomo allows you to enjoy Easter in without feeling any guilt, by being gluten free and vegan. Indulge with one egg and two tasty bars.

Bennetto chocolate
(Credit: Bennetto)

Bennetto Raspberry in Dark

$10.95 at David Jones

This is an option for the grown-ups. Although not an egg, this delectable treat features rich, velvety chocolate infused with the fruity sweetness of raspberries for a heavenly flavour. 

Nomo Cookie Dough Crunch Egg and Bunny
(Credit: Nomo)

Nomo Cookie Dough Crunch Egg & Bunny 

$25 at Big W

If you want an Easter treat that has an extra special touch, this bunny and egg have a cookie dough centre! They are also free from soy and nuts.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

