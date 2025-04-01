Cadbury Australia has launched several egg-citing additions to its annual Easter chocolate range, including some extra sweet unexpected flavours.

While classic Cadbury Easter chocolate treats will still be available for purchase at all major Australian retailers, chocolate enthusiasts across the country will be in for a sweet treat with the release of the chocolate brands’ exciting and unique flavour additions.

Which will you be trying first? (Credit: Cadbury)

Speaking of the new additions, Ben Wicks, Vice President of Marketing Australia for Cadbury’s parent company Mondelēz International said the iconic brand was “proud to play a central role” in the Easter traditions of Aussie families.

“From the joy of an Easter Egg Hunt to the excitement of sharing a special treat, we’re honoured to help create moments of connections and celebration.”

“This year, our 2025 Easter range is designed to make the season even more memorable, offering something for everyone – from Easter bunnies to Creme Eggs, our iconic Hollow Easter Eggs and exciting new creations.”

“Cadbury offers something special for every Australian to discover, enjoy and celebrate the magic of Easter together.”

Whether it’s for you or a loved one, Easter chocolates are a must! (Credit: Cadbury)

These new products include fruit-flavoured eggs such as the Cadbury Tropical Pineapple Egg Bag (118g) and the Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Egg Bag (803g).

The Cadbury Coconut Rough block is also getting a new lease on life in bunny form with the Cadbury Dairy Milk Coconut Rough Bunny (160g).

As well as these new flavours, there’s also a brand new Cadbury Dream Gift Box (155g) that features a Dream white chocolate hollow egg and mini solid eggs – perfect for the white chocolate lover in your life!

It’s safe to say that we are obsessed! (Credit: Cadbury)

A delicious Raspberry Coconut Slices Egg is also now available and combines fruity raspberry-flavoured jellies with a subtle coconut crunch.

Oh, and did we mention the Mint Slices Egg? Delicious is an understatement!

If these new flavours aren’t up your alley, the Cadbury 2025 Easter range also includes traditional Easter eggs, gift boxes, and fun multipacks on offer.

View the full Easter range on offer from Cadbury here or find it on supermarket shelves across the country at all major retailers.

