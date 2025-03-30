  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

Our top picks from Kmart’s new Easter range

Affordable décor is just a hop away!
Kmart
stephanie de nobile
Kmart Easter range 2025Kmart

With Easter only a few weeks away, the hunt is on to get decorations, tableware, outfits, and (most importantly) chocolate, sorted.

Advertisement

Luckily, Kmart has everything we could ever need and more to make Easter fun, festive, and memorable for the whole family.

Before you race over to Kmart and fill your cart with all sorts of fabulous finds, check out our top picks from this year’s Easter range below.

The best products from Kmart’s Easter range

Daisy cake platter
(Credit: Kmart)

01

Daisy Cake Stand

$12 at Kmart

Give your Easter treats a delightful spruce up with this daisy shaped cake stand. Perfect for cupcakes, chocolate nests and more!

Shop Now
tufted bunny pillow with gingham print
(Credit: Kmart)

02

Tufted Bunny Cushion

$10 at Kmart

Set the scene with this cosy cushion featuring a sleek gingham print and tufted bunny for added comfort.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart easter speckled egg pick decoration
(Credit: Kmart)

03

Speckled Egg Pick

$5.50 at Kmart

Pop into a vase, place as a table topper, or use as an outdoor decoration. This versatile pick is great value and will add a festive touch to every corner of the home.

Shop Now
kmart chicken and bunny easter egg cups
(Credit: Kmart )

04

2 Pack Easter Egg Cups

$5 at Kmart

This adorable two-piece set will make any egg look festive!

Shop Now
kmart easter tea towel 3 piece set
(Credit: Kmart)

05

3 Pack Easter Tea Towels

$5 at Kmart

Add a trendy touch to the kitchen with this multi pack of tea towels featuring a mix of patterns and shades for all year-round use.

Shop Now
kmart easter bunny wooden serving board
(Credit: Kmart)

06

Easter Bunny Serve Board

$12 at Kmart

Whether sweet or savoury, this bunny-shaped board will add a playful touch to any spread.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart easter 12 piece dining set
(Credit: Kmart)

07

12-piece Easter Dinner Set

$25 at Kmart

We’re loving this classy collection of dinner plates, bowls and side plates elegantly decorated with a fun Easter pattern.

Shop Now
kmart easter bunny plush grey egg basket
(Credit: Kmart)

08

Grey Plush Bunny Basket

$8 at Kmart

Little ones or big kids at heart will love filling their basket with this plush bunny! Great for holding chocolate or gifts.

Shop Now
kmart daisy stemless glasses
(Credit: Kmart)

09

6 Daisy Stemless Glasses

$14 at Kmart

Raise a glass (or six!) with this sweet assortment of stemless glasses decorated with delicate daisies.

Shop Now
kmart daisy side plates
(Credit: Kmart)

10

2 Pack White Daisy Side Plates

$8 at Kmart

Stick with the floral theme by topping your table with these adorable daisy side plates.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart easter hanging bunny decoration
(Credit: Kmart)

11

Easter Hanging Green Bunny Decoration

$3 at Kmart

The whole family will love decorating the house with this adorable bunny decoration. Hang on the door, walls, or trees for added Easter magic.

Shop Now
kmart easter bunny print table runner
(Credit: Kmart)

12

Easter Table Runner

$8 at Kmart

Celebrate in style with this delightful table runner featuring a fresh and festive colour scheme.

Shop Now
kmart purple easter bunny silicone cake pan
(Credit: Kmart)

13

Silicone Easter Bunny Cake Pan

$4 at Kmart

Bakers will love this bunny-shaped silicone pan. Perfect for adding a festive touch to your Easter spread.

Shop Now
kmart easter egg shaped embossed serving plate
(Credit: Kmart)

14

Green Embossed Easter Serving Plate

$12 at Kmart

Use as a decorative piece or serve up a festive treat with this egg-shaped Easter dish featuring a charming embossed bunny design.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart easter bunny mug
(Credit: Kmart )

15

White Easter Bunny Mug

$5 at Kmart

This bunny-shaped mug just makes your morning tea or coffee even cuter. It’s great for a gift or simply for treating yourself!

Shop Now
Sponsor logo of Kmart
Kmart
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement