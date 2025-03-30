Our top picks from Kmart’s new Easter range

With Easter only a few weeks away, the hunt is on to get decorations, tableware, outfits, and (most importantly) chocolate, sorted.
Luckily, Kmart has everything we could ever need and more to make Easter fun, festive, and memorable for the whole family.
Before you race over to Kmart and fill your cart with all sorts of fabulous finds, check out our top picks from this year’s Easter range below.
The best products from Kmart’s Easter range
01
Daisy Cake Stand
$12 at Kmart
Give your Easter treats a delightful spruce up with this daisy shaped cake stand. Perfect for cupcakes, chocolate nests and more!
02
Tufted Bunny Cushion
$10 at Kmart
Set the scene with this cosy cushion featuring a sleek gingham print and tufted bunny for added comfort.
03
Speckled Egg Pick
$5.50 at Kmart
Pop into a vase, place as a table topper, or use as an outdoor decoration. This versatile pick is great value and will add a festive touch to every corner of the home.
04
2 Pack Easter Egg Cups
$5 at Kmart
This adorable two-piece set will make any egg look festive!
05
3 Pack Easter Tea Towels
$5 at Kmart
Add a trendy touch to the kitchen with this multi pack of tea towels featuring a mix of patterns and shades for all year-round use.
06
Easter Bunny Serve Board
$12 at Kmart
Whether sweet or savoury, this bunny-shaped board will add a playful touch to any spread.
07
12-piece Easter Dinner Set
$25 at Kmart
We’re loving this classy collection of dinner plates, bowls and side plates elegantly decorated with a fun Easter pattern.
08
Grey Plush Bunny Basket
$8 at Kmart
Little ones or big kids at heart will love filling their basket with this plush bunny! Great for holding chocolate or gifts.
09
6 Daisy Stemless Glasses
$14 at Kmart
Raise a glass (or six!) with this sweet assortment of stemless glasses decorated with delicate daisies.
10
2 Pack White Daisy Side Plates
$8 at Kmart
Stick with the floral theme by topping your table with these adorable daisy side plates.
11
Easter Hanging Green Bunny Decoration
$3 at Kmart
The whole family will love decorating the house with this adorable bunny decoration. Hang on the door, walls, or trees for added Easter magic.
12
Easter Table Runner
$8 at Kmart
Celebrate in style with this delightful table runner featuring a fresh and festive colour scheme.
13
Silicone Easter Bunny Cake Pan
$4 at Kmart
Bakers will love this bunny-shaped silicone pan. Perfect for adding a festive touch to your Easter spread.
14
Green Embossed Easter Serving Plate
$12 at Kmart
Use as a decorative piece or serve up a festive treat with this egg-shaped Easter dish featuring a charming embossed bunny design.
15
White Easter Bunny Mug
$5 at Kmart
This bunny-shaped mug just makes your morning tea or coffee even cuter. It’s great for a gift or simply for treating yourself!