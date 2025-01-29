  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

Run don’t walk! Kmart’s new living range has just dropped

We’ll take one of everything please.
Profile picture of Stephanie De Nobile
Loading the player...

Every few months Kmart launches a fresh range of homewares that some people (ahem, us) go crazy for.

Advertisement

From sleek décor and chic furnishings to stylish storage solutions, you’ll find on trend pieces at super affordable prices for every interior taste.

kmart tableware and floral printed table cloth
Kmart tableware and floral printed tablecloth. (Credit: Kmart)

Before manically adding everything to your cart in a ‘luxe for less’ frenzy, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the latest living range.

Our top picks from Kmart’s new living range

kmart two tone green mirror
(Credit: Kmart )

01

Two Tone Arch Mirror

$15 at Kmart

This stylish mirror is sure to make a statement in any room. Perfect for entryways, living areas or bedrooms.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart natural stipe cushion
(Credit: Kmart)

02

Stripe Cushion – Natural

$10 at Kmart

This neutral cushion can be used all year round thanks to its classic design.

Shop Now
kmart pink resin decorative bowl
(Credit: Kmart)

03

Resin Pebble Decor Bowl

$13 at Kmart

Who doesn’t love a decorative pink resin bowl? Place on the coffee table or pop on the tabletop as a lush centrepiece.

Shop Now
kmart knitted throw
(Credit: Kmart )

04

Chunky Knit Throw – Praline

$25 at Kmart

This cosy knit throw is guaranteed to warm up any room. Its on-trend shade will pair perfectly with almost any interior palette.

Shop Now
kmart artificial mixed flower bouquet and ceramic vase
(Credit: Kmart )

05

Artificial Garden Bouquet in Vase

$25 at Kmart

Spring can last all year round with this delightful bouquet of artificial mixed flowers bundled together in a ceramic vase.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart puddle shaped small rug
(Credit: Kmart)

06

Puddle Rug – Small – 150cm x 80cm

$29 at Kmart

Give your space a modern spruce up with this chic puddle-shaped rug. Its non-slip backing is ideal for busy households.

Shop Now
kmart set of 6 high ball glasses
(Credit: Kmart)

07

Harvey Highball Glasses (set of 6)

$14 at Kmart

Whether sipping on a healthy smoothie or a cheeky cocktail, these highball glasses will add class to any drink.

Shop Now
kmart white quilt cover set
(Credit: Kmart )

08

Willow Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed

$45 at Kmart

There’s nothing better than new bedding and this simple yet chic quilt cover set will freshen up any bedroom.

Shop Now
kmart green portable rechargeable lamp
(Credit: Kmart) (Credit: Kmart)

09

Inaya Portable Rechargeable Lamp

$17 at Kmart

Not only does it look cute, but this rechargeable lamp is also light and portable so you can take it to go in any room.

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart sandalwood musk fragranced candle
(Credit: Kmart)

10

XL Sandalwood Musk Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle

$15 at Kmart

Delight your senses with this serene candle scented with an aromatic blend of bergamot and sandalwood.

Shop Now
kmart wavy rattan look decor tray
(Credit: Kmart)

11

Wave Rattan Decor Tray

$15 at Kmart

Rustic with a modern spin, this décor tray will bring the beauty of the outdoors thanks to its rattan look finish.

Shop Now
kmart cosmetic storage caddy with built in mirror
(Credit: Kmart )

12

Cosmetic Caddy with Mirror

$49 at Kmart

Organising beauty products has never looked so glam thanks to this cosmetic storage caddy complete with a built-in mirror.

Shop Now
kmart blue floral printed tablecloth
(Credit: Kmart )

13

Blue Floral Printed Tablecloth

$10 at Kmart

Elevate your table with this soft blue floral printed tablecloth. Great for inside use or dining al fresco. Talk about versatility! 

Shop Now
Advertisement
kmart marble look decorative tray
(Credit: Kmart )

14

Oval Ceramic Decor Tray

$13 at Kmart

Display candles, jewelry, or anything else you fancy atop this classy marble look décor tray.

Shop Now
kmart brown corduroy cushion
(Credit: Kmart )

15

Corduroy Cushion – Praline

$10 at Kmart

Cosy up with a corduroy cushion that instantly adds comfort and texture to a space.

Shop Now
Profile picture of Stephanie De Nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement