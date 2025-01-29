Run don’t walk! Kmart’s new living range has just dropped

Every few months Kmart launches a fresh range of homewares that some people (ahem, us) go crazy for.

From sleek décor and chic furnishings to stylish storage solutions, you’ll find on trend pieces at super affordable prices for every interior taste.

Kmart tableware and floral printed tablecloth. (Credit: Kmart)

Before manically adding everything to your cart in a ‘luxe for less’ frenzy, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the latest living range.

Our top picks from Kmart’s new living range

(Credit: Kmart ) 01 Two Tone Arch Mirror $15 at Kmart This stylish mirror is sure to make a statement in any room. Perfect for entryways, living areas or bedrooms. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 02 Stripe Cushion – Natural $10 at Kmart This neutral cushion can be used all year round thanks to its classic design. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 03 Resin Pebble Decor Bowl $13 at Kmart Who doesn’t love a decorative pink resin bowl? Place on the coffee table or pop on the tabletop as a lush centrepiece. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 04 Chunky Knit Throw – Praline $25 at Kmart This cosy knit throw is guaranteed to warm up any room. Its on-trend shade will pair perfectly with almost any interior palette. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 05 Artificial Garden Bouquet in Vase $25 at Kmart Spring can last all year round with this delightful bouquet of artificial mixed flowers bundled together in a ceramic vase. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 06 Puddle Rug – Small – 150cm x 80cm $29 at Kmart Give your space a modern spruce up with this chic puddle-shaped rug. Its non-slip backing is ideal for busy households. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 07 Harvey Highball Glasses (set of 6) $14 at Kmart Whether sipping on a healthy smoothie or a cheeky cocktail, these highball glasses will add class to any drink. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 08 Willow Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed $45 at Kmart There’s nothing better than new bedding and this simple yet chic quilt cover set will freshen up any bedroom. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) (Credit: Kmart) 09 Inaya Portable Rechargeable Lamp $17 at Kmart Not only does it look cute, but this rechargeable lamp is also light and portable so you can take it to go in any room. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 10 XL Sandalwood Musk Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle $15 at Kmart Delight your senses with this serene candle scented with an aromatic blend of bergamot and sandalwood. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 11 Wave Rattan Decor Tray $15 at Kmart Rustic with a modern spin, this décor tray will bring the beauty of the outdoors thanks to its rattan look finish. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 12 Cosmetic Caddy with Mirror $49 at Kmart Organising beauty products has never looked so glam thanks to this cosmetic storage caddy complete with a built-in mirror. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 13 Blue Floral Printed Tablecloth $10 at Kmart Elevate your table with this soft blue floral printed tablecloth. Great for inside use or dining al fresco. Talk about versatility! Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 14 Oval Ceramic Decor Tray $13 at Kmart Display candles, jewelry, or anything else you fancy atop this classy marble look décor tray. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 15 Corduroy Cushion – Praline $10 at Kmart Cosy up with a corduroy cushion that instantly adds comfort and texture to a space. Shop Now