Run don’t walk! Kmart’s new living range has just dropped

Every few months Kmart launches a fresh range of homewares that some people (ahem, us) go crazy for.
From sleek décor and chic furnishings to stylish storage solutions, you’ll find on trend pieces at super affordable prices for every interior taste.
Before manically adding everything to your cart in a ‘luxe for less’ frenzy, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the latest living range.
Our top picks from Kmart’s new living range
01
Two Tone Arch Mirror
$15 at Kmart
This stylish mirror is sure to make a statement in any room. Perfect for entryways, living areas or bedrooms.
02
Stripe Cushion – Natural
$10 at Kmart
This neutral cushion can be used all year round thanks to its classic design.
03
Resin Pebble Decor Bowl
$13 at Kmart
Who doesn’t love a decorative pink resin bowl? Place on the coffee table or pop on the tabletop as a lush centrepiece.
04
Chunky Knit Throw – Praline
$25 at Kmart
This cosy knit throw is guaranteed to warm up any room. Its on-trend shade will pair perfectly with almost any interior palette.
05
Artificial Garden Bouquet in Vase
$25 at Kmart
Spring can last all year round with this delightful bouquet of artificial mixed flowers bundled together in a ceramic vase.
06
Puddle Rug – Small – 150cm x 80cm
$29 at Kmart
Give your space a modern spruce up with this chic puddle-shaped rug. Its non-slip backing is ideal for busy households.
07
Harvey Highball Glasses (set of 6)
$14 at Kmart
Whether sipping on a healthy smoothie or a cheeky cocktail, these highball glasses will add class to any drink.
08
Willow Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed
$45 at Kmart
There’s nothing better than new bedding and this simple yet chic quilt cover set will freshen up any bedroom.
09
Inaya Portable Rechargeable Lamp
$17 at Kmart
Not only does it look cute, but this rechargeable lamp is also light and portable so you can take it to go in any room.
10
XL Sandalwood Musk Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle
$15 at Kmart
Delight your senses with this serene candle scented with an aromatic blend of bergamot and sandalwood.
11
Wave Rattan Decor Tray
$15 at Kmart
Rustic with a modern spin, this décor tray will bring the beauty of the outdoors thanks to its rattan look finish.
12
Cosmetic Caddy with Mirror
$49 at Kmart
Organising beauty products has never looked so glam thanks to this cosmetic storage caddy complete with a built-in mirror.
13
Blue Floral Printed Tablecloth
$10 at Kmart
Elevate your table with this soft blue floral printed tablecloth. Great for inside use or dining al fresco. Talk about versatility!
14
Oval Ceramic Decor Tray
$13 at Kmart
Display candles, jewelry, or anything else you fancy atop this classy marble look décor tray.
15
Corduroy Cushion – Praline
$10 at Kmart
Cosy up with a corduroy cushion that instantly adds comfort and texture to a space.