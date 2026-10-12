“When values no longer align…” Farmer Todd and Daisy confirm shock split 

Farmer Todd and Daisy Lamb have shocked fans, by revealing they have chosen to end their relationship.

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The pair who met on Farmer Wants a Wife in 2024, confirmed the news in a joint Instagram post on October 12, which began with “It’s time to address the rumours”.

“Todd and I have made the mutual decision to end our relationship. This wasn’t a decision made lightly, and there’s no bitterness between us,” they wrote in their lengthy statement, which was included in an Instagram carousel.

Farmer Todd and Daisy Lamb have confirmed that they’ve split. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sometimes two people can care deeply for one another and still recognise that the best thing they can do is let each other go.”

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“The reality is when certain values and the level of respect you need within a relationship no longer align, you want to try as hard as you want to make things work – but sometimes, it simply isn’t enough.”

“And that doesn’t take away from everything that was good, or for the love and care that existed between us. We both know that we gave our relationship everything we could. At the end of the day, neither of us wanted to keep forcing something not to work to the point where we ruined the friendship, care and respect we still have for one another.”

“Sometimes knowing when to walk away is just as important as knowing when to keep fighting.”

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The statement continued to say that the pair are parting ways knowing they “genuinely gave it everything”.

“We’re grateful for the memories, the experiences and the chapter of our lives we shared together,” continued.

The couple found love during the 2024 season of Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Instagram)

“Most importantly, Todd and I will remain good friends, and we both genuinely want nothing but happiness and the very best for each other moving forward.”

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While it’s a shock to fans, in the caption, Daisy said it was a “delicate and difficult time for everyone involved”, and asked for privacy.

She also said that they intend to keep some parts of their relationship private, and they’re both grateful for the support they’ve received.

Before they announced their split, the couple, who lived at Todd’s cattle farm in Baan Baa, in Northern NSW, spoke exclusively with New Idea about their desires to start a family.

“We both want to start a family,” Todd told us.

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“There’s definitely kids in the future. We talk about kids all the time. We actually sat down last week and went through names which we did and didn’t like!” Daisy added.

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