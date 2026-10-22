Future of Farmer Wants a Wife confirmed amid multiple shock splits

It’s brought us romance and plenty of heartbreak and now Seven have revealed if Farmer Wants a Wife will be returning to our screens in 2027.

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The beloved show has been responsible for many love stories, with many of the couples then going on to tie the knot and welcome children of their own.

But after numerous splits and whispers that the show will be parked, Seven has confirmed to New Idea that the reality show will be back.

Farmer Wants a Wife will be back in 2027. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Is Farmer Wants a Wife returning?

Whilst there has been no date confirmed, Seven tells New Idea that the reality dating show that sees farmers look for love will not be cancelled.

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“Definitely not cancelled! We will be making a new season in 2027,” the network tells us.

According to Seven Chief Content Officer Brook Hall, casting for the show paused two weeks ago.

“We’re filming it later, and it’ll be airing later. The aim is for next year,” he told TV Tonight.

“Farmer would be in our top three most important shows. I’m not trying to be clever about it. We will be making another season of it.”

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Meanwhile Rikkie Proost, CEO of Eureka Productions, told TV Tonight earlier this month that pre-production had stopped and a casting team had been let go.

“Relationship shows don’t sit on the shelf very well. You’ve got to try get them to air as soon as possible after you’ve shot them,” he explained.

“With Farmer, we like to keep it as close to broadcast as possible.”

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Shortly after this news broke, Farmer Todd and Daisy Lamb, and Farmer Tom and Georgie Lavery confirmed they had ended their relationships.

Farmer Zac and Maya were the last couple to confirm their split. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are any of the 2026 FWAW couples still together?

Sadly, none of the Farmer Wants a Wife couples 2026 are still together.

Farmer Alex and his final pick Eddy split shortly after filming, but chose to reveal it during the reunion.

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Farmer Jason and Poppy also split shortly after the reunion, with Farmer Jarrad and Brodie, and Farmer Dylan and Ally, also confirming their splits after the final episode aired.

Fans were then devastated when apple Farmer Zac, and Maya, confirmed they parted ways in September.

“We then became each other’s best friends, which led us into an amazing relationship. Navigating our relationship while being long-distance proved to be no easy journey,” their joint Instagram statement read when they announced the news.

“The timing for us to make that next move wasn’t right, and unfortunately, this shifted the relationship. We have therefore decided to go our separate ways,” the post reads.

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