“Back to reality”: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Dylan and Ally confirm sudden split!

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Dylan Scarborough and Ally Horsburgh have officially split.

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At the 2026 reunion, which aired on August 2, the couple spoke about the challenges of long-distance as cracks began to show.

Now, speaking to our sister publication Woman’s Day, Dylan confirmed that he ended their relationship a month after the reunion.

“I wasn’t willing to compromise on the goals and dreams that I’m chasing. And I couldn’t ask Ally to compromise on the future that she wanted,” he explained.

“I didn’t think that was fair. Ally deserves someone ready to build the sort of future she wants. Our lives were headed in different directions.”

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Dylan and Ally have officially split after the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Dylan’s plans to become a successful rodeo cowboy mean he spends a lot of time on the road, something that made things difficult after filming.

Ally, 23, said she was planning to move from Maitland, NSW, to Dylan’s farm in South Australia to be with him when the rodeo cowboy ended things.

“I was willing to reshape my life to join his, but I also realised I needed to feel chosen in return. I was making plans to move and build a home and make that life work,” she shared.

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“I’m disappointed that it didn’t work out, but just because a relationship has ended doesn’t mean it’s failed.”

Ally spent two weeks on Dylan’s farm after the reunion, but Dylan broke up with her shortly after.

Dylan said he isn’t “proud” of how things ended, saying he got caught up in the romance of reality TV before reality hit home about his and Ally’s future.

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“Everyone calls me a man-child, and they’re probably dead right,” he added.

However, the couple remain on good terms and are still close friends to this day.

The news of their split may not come as a total shock to fans, given Dylan and Ally had somewhat of a turbulent journey on the show.

While their on-screen love story ended with a declaration of love, Ally’s walkout had nearly ended their relationship altogether beforehand.

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Dylan ended things with Ally a month after the reunion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

At the time, Dylan told New Idea how he struggled to come to terms with her decision to walk away.

“I wasn’t really chuffed,” he shared.

“I remember when I found out, my initial reaction was, ‘Are you serious?’ I don’t think it was that long before she left that we’d just gone on a date and we really got to connect more, and I was thinking this connection is really strong, and then the next minute, she leaves.”

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“I don’t have a problem with someone wanting to leave, but I’d prefer it if you were to confront me about it, not leave and then get me to chase you to find out if my heart’s in it. I was pretty upset.”

At the time, Ally also told us that watching the show back has allowed her to reflect on how she can approach situations differently.

“Looking back, there is always space for improvement,” she said.

“I feel like I’m a human being and I was vulnerable, I was scared, I was impulsive.”

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Though things didn’t work out, they remain close friends. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Dylan’s other match, Lily, had also dropped a hint that things may not have worked out between him and Ally with a scathing verdict.

After her exit from FWAW, Lily told New Idea how she felt Ally had been playing “games” on the farm and insisted she didn’t think any of the women were a good match for Dylan.

“It’s all fake. I don’t think anyone was really given enough time to build a genuine connection,” she told us at the time.

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“Real relationships aren’t built through scheduled conversations and group dates, manufacturing drama and jealousy.”

While Lily and Ally famously didn’t get along on the show, it had raised early questions about Dylan and Ally’s relationship status.

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