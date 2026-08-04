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Who will replace Kyle Sandilands on Australian Idol? Frontrunners revealed

Who do you want to see take over?
kate dennett
benjamin norris
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Kyle Sandilands shocked fans with his sudden exit from Australian Idol, and rumours are already swirling about who will replace him.

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New Idea understands that Channel Seven are considering some industry heavyweights to replace the shock jock, 55, including some recognisable Idol faces.

“The audience doesn’t just want another music expert,” our insider says.

“They want someone with conviction. Someone who’ll tell contestants the truth instead of giving everyone a participation trophy.”

Ian “Dicko” Dickson, who was a judge on the original Australian Idol, was an obvious choice; however, insiders say his role on Network 10’s The Traitors has effectively ruled him out.

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Former judge Mark Holden is also understood to be keen on returning to the franchise, although executives reportedly aren’t convinced he has the headline-making profile they’re chasing.

kyle sandilands
Speculation is swirling about who will replace Kyle Sandilands on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

This has seen Harry Connick Jr reenter the conversation. His two-year stint on Idol was overshadowed by rumours of tension with Kyle, but insiders say the timing may now be right for him to return.

The biggest surprise, however, is the growing support for Nova’s Tim Blackwell.

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Sources say Seven executives believe the popular broadcaster could deliver exactly what the show needs: an opinionated but likeable voice capable of giving contestants honest feedback without relying on controversy.

“Tim is naturally funny, incredibly quick and doesn’t sugarcoat things,” our insider explains. “He’s respected because when he has an opinion, people believe it comes from a genuine place.”

Rather than trying to recreate Kyle’s explosive style, insiders say the network wants someone audiences trust.

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“The show doesn’t need another villain,” our source adds. “It needs another voice Australia can’t ignore, and right now, Tim Blackwell is leading that conversation.”

Sources say Amy Shark is also considering stepping back to focus on recording and touring, with Jessica Mauboy emerging as the clear favourite should another seat become available.

“Jessica has the credibility, the warmth and the experience. Contestants would instantly feel comfortable with her,” insiders tell us.

Jessica, 36, who was runner-up on series four of Idol, is believed to have Kyle’s backing to join the judging panel.

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One person expected to have a significant say in the final line-up is judge Marcia Hines.

“Marcia is the heart of Idol,” our insider says. “She knows exactly what makes a judging panel work. Whoever joins her has to bring honesty, chemistry and enough personality to fill the enormous hole Kyle leaves behind.”

Australian Idol Jessica Mauboy Ian Dickson Marcia Hines
Jessica Mauboy and Ian Dickson have been floated as top contenders. (Credit: Getty/Channel Ten)

Why is Kyle Sandilands leaving Australian Idol?

Kyle announced on July 31 that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract in September to return for the 2027 series.

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In a statement, he claimed that he was standing down for the “good of the brand” after an activist group targeted him in a community campaign due to his on-air comments, putting pressure on advertisers.

However, New Idea has learnt that there were also other factors behind his decision to step down.

With Southern Cross Austereo’s proposed takeover of Seven West Media set to reshape the media landscape, sources claim Kyle had little interest in finding himself working with his former employers again. Kyle famously departed SCA and its station 2Day FM in 2013 before moving to KIIS FM to host the now-defunct Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Kyle has moved on,” a production insider tells New Idea. “His focus is building his own subscription platform and creating content on his own terms. Going back into an environment tied to SCA just wasn’t something he was excited about.”

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Read more about his exit here.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

benjamin norris
Benjamin Norris Freelance Entertainment Reporter

Benjamin Norris is an Australian entertainment journalist, radio presenter, and podcast host with longstanding connections across the Australian television industry. After winning Big Brother Australia in 2012, Ben built a media career spanning breakfast radio, podcasting, and entertainment reporting. This includes hosting the popular TV Reload podcast on iHeartRadio. He has contributed stories to multiple Australian digital and print publications, often working across several outlets each week, covering breaking television news, reality programming, and industry developments. Through years of working closely with executive producers, network talent, publicists, reality stars, actors, and content creators. Ben has developed an extensive network of trusted industry contacts across Australia’s free-to-air and streaming landscape. He is known for his strong understanding of the television business and his commitment to responsible reporting, with stories typically verified through multiple credible industry sources before publication.

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