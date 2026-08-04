Who will replace Kyle Sandilands on Australian Idol? Frontrunners revealed

Kyle Sandilands shocked fans with his sudden exit from Australian Idol, and rumours are already swirling about who will replace him.

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New Idea understands that Channel Seven are considering some industry heavyweights to replace the shock jock, 55, including some recognisable Idol faces.

“The audience doesn’t just want another music expert,” our insider says.

“They want someone with conviction. Someone who’ll tell contestants the truth instead of giving everyone a participation trophy.”

Ian “Dicko” Dickson, who was a judge on the original Australian Idol, was an obvious choice; however, insiders say his role on Network 10’s The Traitors has effectively ruled him out.

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Former judge Mark Holden is also understood to be keen on returning to the franchise, although executives reportedly aren’t convinced he has the headline-making profile they’re chasing.

Speculation is swirling about who will replace Kyle Sandilands on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

This has seen Harry Connick Jr reenter the conversation. His two-year stint on Idol was overshadowed by rumours of tension with Kyle, but insiders say the timing may now be right for him to return.

The biggest surprise, however, is the growing support for Nova’s Tim Blackwell.

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Sources say Seven executives believe the popular broadcaster could deliver exactly what the show needs: an opinionated but likeable voice capable of giving contestants honest feedback without relying on controversy.

“Tim is naturally funny, incredibly quick and doesn’t sugarcoat things,” our insider explains. “He’s respected because when he has an opinion, people believe it comes from a genuine place.”

Rather than trying to recreate Kyle’s explosive style, insiders say the network wants someone audiences trust.

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“The show doesn’t need another villain,” our source adds. “It needs another voice Australia can’t ignore, and right now, Tim Blackwell is leading that conversation.”

Sources say Amy Shark is also considering stepping back to focus on recording and touring, with Jessica Mauboy emerging as the clear favourite should another seat become available.

“Jessica has the credibility, the warmth and the experience. Contestants would instantly feel comfortable with her,” insiders tell us.

Jessica, 36, who was runner-up on series four of Idol, is believed to have Kyle’s backing to join the judging panel.

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One person expected to have a significant say in the final line-up is judge Marcia Hines.

“Marcia is the heart of Idol,” our insider says. “She knows exactly what makes a judging panel work. Whoever joins her has to bring honesty, chemistry and enough personality to fill the enormous hole Kyle leaves behind.”

Jessica Mauboy and Ian Dickson have been floated as top contenders. (Credit: Getty/Channel Ten)

Why is Kyle Sandilands leaving Australian Idol?

Kyle announced on July 31 that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract in September to return for the 2027 series.

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In a statement, he claimed that he was standing down for the “good of the brand” after an activist group targeted him in a community campaign due to his on-air comments, putting pressure on advertisers.

However, New Idea has learnt that there were also other factors behind his decision to step down.

With Southern Cross Austereo’s proposed takeover of Seven West Media set to reshape the media landscape, sources claim Kyle had little interest in finding himself working with his former employers again. Kyle famously departed SCA and its station 2Day FM in 2013 before moving to KIIS FM to host the now-defunct Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Kyle has moved on,” a production insider tells New Idea. “His focus is building his own subscription platform and creating content on his own terms. Going back into an environment tied to SCA just wasn’t something he was excited about.”

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Read more about his exit here.

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