Kesha Oayda is crowned as the 2026 winner of Australian Idol

Kesha Oayda is officially the 2026 winner of Australian Idol!

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She triumphed in the public vote over Harlan Goode and Kalani Artis, winning the opportunity of a lifetime.

She took home the $100,000 cash prize, a recording package with Hive Sound Studios, and a place at Sony Music Publishing’s songwriting camp.

In an even more impressive feat, Kesha became the first female winner of Australian Idol in 19 years, and fans were delighted for her.

Kesha Oayda is the 2026 winner of Australian Idol! (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Upon her victory, Kesha broke down in tears as she thanked the entire Australian Idol team, including her hair and make-up crew, for their support.

“Thank you to my friends and family for voting for me,” she added as she choked back tears.

Harlan narrowly missed out on the title, coming in close behind her in second place, but he was delighted for his co-star.

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“I’m just so proud of you, and I’m so proud of all of us; we’ve come genuinely so far, and we should all be very proud of ourselves,” he gushed before her win.

Harlan Goode came closely behind in second place. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, Kesha had plenty of praise to heap on Harlan as they sweetly proved they have formed a lasting friendship.

“Every time I hear you sing, it’s an absolute blessing. I’m so privileged to be surrounded by such talent,” she told Harlan.

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Kalani came in third place and humbly thanked the whole Australian Idol team upon his exit.

“It’s unbelievable to see these two at the top, they’re incredible artists, I’ve learnt so much from these guys,” he said.

“I’m full of love.”

Kalani came in third place during the nail-biting final. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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When asked if he had any words for Kalani, judge Kyle Sandilands boldly joked that they would both be “out of work” after the final, referencing his own axing from KIIS FM.

Kyle has made a series of rogue references to his radio career on Australian Idol ever since the news broke that the Kyle and Jackie O Show was no longer.

The radio shock jock was axed from ARN over a feud with his then-co-host Jackie “O” Henderson, which he is now contesting in court.