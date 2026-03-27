Why Australian Idol has been years in the making for Kesha Oayda

Being on Australian Idol is a dream come true for Kesha Oayda, who has swapped her skis in the Snowy Mountains for a microphone.

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Ever since she entered the competition, she has blown everyone away.

She seems right at home on the Idol stage, and for the 21-year-old, it has been a long time coming.

Scroll on to read more about her musical journey below.

Australian Idol is a dream come true for Kesha. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Who is Australian Idol star Kesha Oayda?

Kesha’s love of music was solidified when her father gifted her a guitar when she was born.

“My dad has definitely been the biggest influence musically for me,” she told Region Canberra.

“I’ve grown up with many guitars in the house — there’s always been music playing or someone humming a tune.”

She got her first taste of singing competitions when she entered Jindy Idol when she was eight, so Idol was a no-brainer.

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But away from the show, the ski slopes call Kesha’s name.

While her father pursued skiing professionally and her mother is also incredibly skilled on the slopes, it’s certainly in her blood.

Even though she considered going down the same path, her heart was always set on music.

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“Music is my plan A, B and C,” she told our sister publication TV Week.

Kesha is ready to win Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While she has been blowing everyone away on Idol, she has her eyes set on touring with her music and releasing her own EPs.

Her passion for country music and farming life is woven through her stories, and the Snowy Mountains are always in the back of her mind.

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“I’ll always stay true to where I’m from and the people I grew up with,” she said. “I’ve said since being on Idol that I’m doing this for Jindy — and I’ll stick to that until the end,” she said to Region Canberra.

“I think it’s the most important thing, in all the chaos, to remember where you came from and the people who have been there from day one.”

Watch Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm.