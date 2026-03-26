How Australian Idol has allowed Harlan Goode to shine and thrive

Harlan Goode has set himself apart from the rest of the contestants on Australian Idol with his powerhouse vocals.

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Even though he’s only 18, he shouldn’t be underestimated.

Read more about him below.

Harlan has cemented himself as a strong contender on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is Harlan Goode from Australian Idol?

During the early stages of the show, Harlan, who hails from Redland in Queensland, was finishing his Year 12 exams.

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“I won’t lie, it was very tough,” he told Redland Bayside News.

“Balancing the show and my ATAR was mentally exhausting, but it pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer and musician.”

For the Sheldon College graduate, it has been a joy representing his town on the national stage.

“Everyone’s support at home has been amazing,” he said in a clip shared by the show on social media.

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“Kind of just feel like whatever I do here, it’s just going to make them proud. Happy with that, that’s all you can ask for, really.”

He’s ready to show Australia what he’s made of. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When it comes to music, he is vocally inspired by Ariana Grande and Adam Lambert, whom fans have said he reminds them of.

With songwriting, he is inspired by Adele and Lizzy McAlpine.

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A lover of ballads, he has wowed the judges and Australia with his performances.

He was one of the lucky contestants to be fast-tracked to the Top 12, and at the time of publication, he has sung his way through to the Top Eight.

“I want to bring my authentic self to every live show,” he said.

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“I care deeply about my performances, not just vocally but emotionally as well. I never step on stage in a way that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe.

“If Australia connects with me through the emotion, storytelling, and heart behind what I sing, then I’d be so grateful for their vote. I put everything into each performance, and that’s the promise I intend to keep.”