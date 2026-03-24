How to vote for your favourite artist to stay on Australian Idol

We are officially in the swing of things on Australian Idol, with the artists giving it their best each week in the hopes of staying in the competition.

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Now that the live shows have begun, it’s up to Australia to vote to keep their favourites on the show.

Find out how you can vote to keep your favourites on Australian Idol below.

Who do you want to win Australian Idol? (Credit: Channel Seven)

How do you vote for contestants on Australian Idol 2026?

Each week, the contestants are divided into two groups, with one group’s performances airing every Sunday and the other airing on Monday nights.

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Those performances are pre-recorded, but the eliminations take place live every Tuesday.

Every Tuesday, the bottom two from each group are revealed. They then sing another song, and the person with the fewest votes from each group goes home.

So, how do you vote on Australian Idol?

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All you have to do is text the artist’s name to 0457 500 700.

Keep in mind, though, that you can only vote 10 times each week, so if you’re a fan of more than one contestant, you have to share the love!

This change was made to the show’s voting system in 2024 to make sure it was fairer and stopped favouritism.

“Over the last few weeks, a record six million votes have been cast in support of Australia’s favourite Idol,” a Seven spokesperson said at the time.

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Who is your favourite on Australian Idol? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“In the lead-up to the Grand Finale and in anticipation of an unprecedented volume of votes, we are introducing a limit of 10 votes per voter.”

Voting opens each Sunday and closes every Tuesday at the beginning of the episode, right before the eliminations.

Watch Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

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