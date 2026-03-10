Every Australian Idol contestant who has sang their way to the top 12

After weeks of gruelling auditions and knockout rounds, the top 12 contestants are gradually being revealed on the 2026 season of Australian Idol.

The first four hopeful artists who made the cut were confirmed during the first night of Transformation Week on March 9, where contestants had makeovers.

Throughout the week, the top 21 will perform in front of an audience for the first time. Seven artists sing each night, with four making it through to the next round.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the judges on Australian Idol 2026?

Determining who makes it through to the top 12 has been tough for judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines, and Amy Shark.

Once they confirm the line-up, the live performances will begin.

Find out who has made it below.

Who are the top 12 Australian Idols?

(Credit: Channel Seven) Charlie Moon 31, Perth, WA From the moment he auditioned, the judges were blown away by Charlie wearing his heart on his sleeve. Famously, he dedicated his Birds of a Feather audition to his mother, who he cared for before she passed from brain cancer. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength. After performing With a Little Help from My Friends, he was granted a fast pass into the top 12. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Kesha Oayda 21, Jindabyne, NSW Despite her lack of experience with in-ear monitors, all of the judges said Kesha “crushed” her rendition of Hozier’s hit Take Me to Church in front of a live audience. For the skier, who performed in Jindabyne Idol growing up, making it through to the top 12 was a dream come true. (Credit: Channel Seven) Simela Petridis 31, Adelaide, SA Since the start of the competition, the judges have fallen in love with the Adelaide teacher and mother’s warmth and vocals. Simela secured her spot in the competition after singing Still Breathing by Sia. (Credit: Channel Seven) Lily-Grace Grant 17, Northern Rivers, NSW Lily-Grace left school in Year 10 to pursue music and has already performed at a variety of music festivals. She secured her spot in the top 12 with her country spin on (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones.

What time is Australian Idol on tonight?

You can watch Australian Idol every Sunday from 7pm, and Monday and Tuesday from 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

