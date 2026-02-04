How Scott Tweedie opened himself up to find his “great partner in crime”

Scott Tweedie has had the chance to rub shoulders with countless a-listers as a host and interviewer over the course of his career.

While he’s dedicated to getting the scoop on stories, he’s also equally committed when it comes to love.

Scroll to learn more about the host’s love life.

Scott Tweedie dated model Georgia Berg for five years. (Credit: Getty)

Does Scott Tweedie have a girlfriend?

While he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, Scott has revealed that he’s off the market.

Speaking on the Three Food Memories podcast, he revealed that he feels secure in the relationship.

“It’s exciting, you know, I’ve been in the last two-and-a-half years sort of really busy with what I’m doing in my life, but so open to having a partner that I want to do the rest of my life with, but not rushing into it,” he explained.

“And right now, a couple of months in, I found a great partner in crime. Little problem; we’re about 15 hours flying distance apart from each other, but that’s all the finer details.”

He also shared more with our sister publication, WHO, about how they manage their long-distance relationship.

“Obviously, spending part of my time in Australia and part of my time in America, it just so happened that I found an amazing person who lives in Sydney,” the Australian Idol host explained.

“And now we’re going to deal with how this works, but when you’re really busy and motivated, and you have an end goal, you can do anything.”

At the time of publication, he had not posted any photos of his partner on social media.

Before he revealed the news, Australian Idol royalty Marcia Hines said she wanted to help him in the love department.

“I’ve got to find a girl for Scott,” she previously told our sister publication TV Week.

“He’s a good boy and he’s really close to his mum. To me, if you have a partner that had a good relationship with his mother, he’s going to treat you well.”

Scott previously dated Australian model Georgia Berg for five years, and the pair quietly split in 2018.

The former couple kept details about their relationship private.

“We don’t feel the need to let the world know how much we love each other or how much fun with have together,” Scott said to theFashionSpot in 2015. “That’s for us to enjoy.”

He was then reported to be with architect Madeleine John from 2019 to 2021.

Scott has rubbed shoulders with many a-listers, including Robbie Williams. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Scott Tweedie?

Originally hailing from Queensland, Scott initially moved to Sydney to chase his dreams in television.

Many might recognise him from the hilarious kids’ show Prank Patrol, or as the co-host of Australian Idol alongside Ricki-Lee Coulter.

The TV presenter and DJ has interviewed stars on countless red carpets, on E! News, and at various award shows.

He chased his dreams when he moved to New York for work, but now lives in Los Angeles, and divides his time between there and Sydney.

Scott Tweedie is hosting Australian Idol once again. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What TV shows has Scott been on?

Scott Tweedie has lent his skills as co-host of the Australian music video show The Loop, as a reporter on Studio 10, helped Beau Ryan on The Amazing Race Australia, and featured in behind-the-scenes on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Neighbours fans might have also spotted him on the beloved Aussie soap as womaniser Derek Meeps.

Speaking to Channel Ten about his role, he said he treated women differently to his character.

“I’ve always had long-term girlfriends, so I’m not much of a player,” he said at the time.

