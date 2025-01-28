While Amy Shark is known around the globe for chart-topping hits such I Said Hi, Mess Her Up and Adore, many fans would be surprised to know that her husband and manager Shane Billings is her biggest muse.

While their relationship is unique in how it blends business with pleasure, it’s a marriage that works, with Shane on hand to lift up the Australian Idol judge both personally and professionally.

Scroll to read about the power couple’s love story.

Amy Shark has won eight ARIA awards. (Credit: Getty)

How did Amy Shark meet Shane Billings?

Amy met her partner after she left high school on the Gold Coast. She has previously told the Sydney Morning Herald that the death of a friend “pushed” them closer together.

Both sharing a love of emo punk rock music, she later burned him a CD with some of her work.

Liking what he heard, he hustled to book her gigs. At the time, they worked together at the Gold Coast Titans and then he made the move to manage her full-time.

She later told Fairfax Media that he did not give up on her, and discovered he sent her songs to labels and managers without her knowledge.

“Shane wanted it for me more than I think I wanted it for myself. He believed I was good enough even when I didn’t,” the singer-songwriter said.

Amy Shark is thankful to have her husband Shane by her side in life and in the music business. (Credit: Instagram)

What song made Amy Shark famous?

When the 38-year-old released her breakout single Adore in 2016, her life changed.

The song helped her secure a record deal months later, and has since gone platinum seven times, hit the US Billboard chart, and was second in Triple J’s 2016 Hottest 100 countdown.

It also secured Amy’s first spot on the ARIA charts at number three and led to her performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Her dreams of securing ARIAs became a reality in 2017 for Breakthrough Artist and Best Pop Release.

More followed with winning Best Pop Release again in 2018 and 2020, Best Female Artist and Producer of the Year in 2018, and Best Australian Live Act two years later.

Amy’s on-screen talents on Australian Idol were also recognised with the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the 2023 Logie Awards.

She recently shared on Instagram that she would be starring in the sports action film Beast in Me, which was co-written by Russell Crowe. It is the singer’s movie debut and was shot in Thailand.

Giving her followers a sneak peek of her character in an Instagram reel, Amy showcased her braids, wrestling outfit, and fake tattoos.

Amy Shark won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent award at the Logies in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Is Amy Shark married?

The singer-songwriter has been happily married to Shane Billings since 2013.

She told the Herald Sun that she was initially tempted to hide her marriage when she secured a record deal because it was preferred that female pop stars appear single.

“At the start, Shane was like ‘Take our ring off!’ We were petrified because we had finally got a record deal and things were happening, and at the time, there was still this old-school thought that things might work better if I was ‘mysterious’,” she said.

“And now … people can think whatever they want to think. People get excited to see him; if they spot him side of the stage at a show there are more photos of him than me!”

On the rare occasion he has spoken about his wife, Shane told The Industry Observer she was the best boss one could ask for.

“Partner or not, I love her music, I love her live shows, I love the artist she is – so managing someone like Amy is the best job in the world,” he told the publication.

“She works harder than any human I personally know, she’s motivated and is constantly striving to be better today than she was yesterday.”

Amy is private about her relationship with Shane. (Credit: Instagram)

Why doesn’t Amy Shark wear a wedding ring?

While she is happily married, Amy has previously revealed to Smallzy’s Surgery that her ring was stolen at a hotel.

The singer-songwriter does have plans to replace it, but in the meantime wears a cheaper replacement.

