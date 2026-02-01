EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Sandilands’ big family decision after aneurysm shock

NEED TO KNOW Kyle Sandilands has returned as a judge on Australian Idol .

Almost a year has passed since Kyle Sandilands received a truly terrifying health diagnosis. Since then, life “has completely changed”, the radio star tells New Idea.

Kyle was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in February 2025.

To avoid a potentially risky surgery, his doctors recommended some major lifestyle changes – and Kyle is happy to report that he’s doing well with the strict new rules!

Kyle’s back as a judge on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel 7)

Has Kyle Sandilands had a stroke?

Fortunately, Kyle’s condition did not result in a stroke, but now in addition to lifestyle changes, he’s playing by his wife Tegan’s rules!

Chatting to New Idea for the return of Australian Idol, the judge explains, “I’ve got a young wife and a three-year-old son at home, so there’s no more disappearing with friends to party for three days straight.”

But, he’s quick to add, he wouldn’t have it any other way, confessing, “I thought I would miss my party-boy days, but I don’t miss them at all.”

Kyle’s putting his “party boy” days behind him now that he’s a husband and father. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children does Kyle Sandilands have?

Instead, Kyle, 54, now prioritises time with wife Tegan, 40, and their son Otto.

“We’ve come through all the hard newborn days, and now Otto is happy to spend time with me while Tegan gets her nails done,” he says.

“I love playing Matchbox cars with him, and I was very involved in toilet training him recently. It was a piece of cake!”

Kyle never expected to love fatherhood as much as he does, adding that he can be an anxious, “helicopter dad” at times.

But he and Tegan agree that they are ‘one and done’ when it comes to kids.

The pair wed in 2023.

“We have talked about it, but then we realised that you don’t just get another dog because the dog you’ve got is lonely,” he says.

“Tegan is looking and feeling fabulous, and I don’t want to be 70 when another kid is a teenager, so we’ve decided that we’re very happy as a family of three.”

Kyle’s relishing being back with his Australian Idol colleagues. (Credit: Channel 7)

How long has Kyle Sandilands been on Australian Idol?

Kyle has also had to factor in his busy schedule when it comes to prioritising his health and family time.

He still co-hosts the top-rated Kyle & Jackie O breakfast radio show on KIIS FM, and has his Idol judging gig on alongside Marcia Hines and Amy Shark.

Kyle returned to the show in 2023 and was also a judge between 2005 and 2009.

“They’re long days on Idol during the auditions, and I do get a bit cranky in the afternoons,” he explains.

“That’s when our producers send the duds in because they know they’ll get a reaction from me!”

But Kyle insists that he has mellowed – somewhat.

“I didn’t really notice it at first, but Marcia says I have, and I realise now that I am more tolerant with people who audition,” he says.

“Back when I was doing the first seasons of Idol, I was young, and I thought being an a–ehole was in the job description.”

Kyle first became a judge on the talent show in 2005. (Credit: Channel 7)

Why did Kyle Sandilands leave The X Factor?

Kyle adds that he loves working on Idol, over other reality talent shows he’s been involved with like Australia’s Got Talent and The X Factor, because, once he, Marcia and Amy have selected the talent, it’s over to them to make the most of the opportunity.

“I left The X Factor because I didn’t enjoy having to coach the talent,” Kyle says.

“If they asked me ‘what colour shoelaces they should wear on stage’, I’d be like ‘you’ve got no chance…’”

He adds that he’d be happy to remain as a coach on Idol for another series or more, “if I’m asked”.

How would he feel about Otto applying for a TV talent show one day, if he wanted?

“My heart would sink,” Kyle says.

“As I said, I’m a helicopter parent, and I’d absolutely hate it if he was criticised … by someone like me!”