EXCLUSIVE: The shock reason why Kyle Sandilands could be axed from Aus Idol

Kyle Sandilands has reportedly been warned by Channel Seven that if he skips out on any filming days for the 2026 season of Australian Idol, he’ll be replaced on the program.

The radio shock jock turned reality TV judge has long had a history of skipping his hosting duties for The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

So regular were his extra days away from the mic that Kyle himself previously revealed that he was penalised a mammoth $28,000 per day for unexpected absences, resulting in $250,000 of penalties in 2020 after he surpassed his allocated 11 sick days per year.

“He was calling in sick a lot,” recalls an insider.

“So much so that when Kyle later negotiated his blockbuster deal at KIIS FM, the network made sure it wouldn’t happen again.”

But in a surprising twist, New Idea understands Channel Seven’s contract for Australian Idol doesn’t carry the same financial punishment.

Which means when Kyle steps away from the judging desk, the real danger isn’t money… It’s getting replaced. Something Sandilands friends say would annoy King Kyle more than being financially penalised.

“Kyle loses $28,000 every time he skips radio, but TV absences come with a bigger risk – replacement judges,” the source says.

“Money you earn back. Once viewers fall in love with someone new, you don’t.”

New Idea understands that none other than former Australian Idol judges Dicko Dixon and Mark Holden are quietly being lined up by the Seven network to step in on any days Kyle doesn’t show up for filming.

However, this has reportedly left the shock jock uneasy, over fears that he might be permanently replaced on the program.

“He made it very clear he didn’t want Dicko Dixon or Mark Holden filling in,” reveals the source, “especially after Marcia’s return full-time to the franchise came from filling in on the first rebooted season.”

“Those two are Idol legends, and Kyle is worried audiences might like them too much. There’s an old saying in the television industry: ‘If you take a day off? Someone else might take your job,” they add.

For now, Kyle remains firmly in the Idol hot seat, but with penalty clauses, replacement judges waiting in the wings, and networks always hunting for the next big star, his days off are anything but relaxing.



Because for Kyle Sandilands, one sick day can cost far more than just $28,000.

