We FINALLY know which judges will be joining Australian Idol in 2026

Grab your hairbrush-microphones, because Australian Idol is back in 2026 on Channel Seven!

The network confirmed that the reality TV juggernaut is making a triumphant return at its media upfronts event on October 22.

With a 15 per cent jump in viewers between 2024 and 2025, Seven has promised that this will be its “biggest season yet”.

The show has already carved out careers for Australian greats, including Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy, so we’re very excited to see singers audition across the country.

Find out what we know below.

Marshall Hamburger won Australian Idol in 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When does Australian Idol 2026 air?

There has been no confirmation about when the 2026 season will air.

Last year, it aired in early February, so it’s possible that it could be released early next year.

However, it might air later, because people can still apply to audition.

Filming has already begun for Australian Idol 2026. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When are the live Australian Idol 2026 shows?

Usually, the Australian Idol auditions happen mid-year, and the top 30 performances are filmed later in the year.

Fans had the opportunity to secure tickets to watch the top 30 on October 19, so it’s fair to say that it’s still a while off.

At this show, fans had the chance to see the final stages of the auditions and get a “sneak peek” at the singers who are possibly qualifying for the live shows.

We don’t have any other dates, but we promise to keep you posted!



Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark are returning to the show! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are The Australian Idol 2026 judges?

The good news is that Marcia Hines, Kyle Sandilands, and Amy Shark are here to stay!

On October 1, Amy posted a video to Instagram sitting at the Australian Idol desk, so it’s fair to say she’s excited to return to the show!

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie will continue their Australian Idol hosting duties. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is hosting Australian Idol 2026?

Australian Idol alumni Ricki-Lee Coulter and TV host, DJ and radio presenter Scott Tweedie, are also returning to host the show.

Ricki-Lee has also been posting behind-the-scene moments filming the show to Instagram.

