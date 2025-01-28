Scott Tweedie has had the chance to rub shoulders with countless a-listers as a host and interviewer over the course of his career.

Advertisement

While he’s dedicated to getting the scoop on stories, he’s also equally committed when it comes to relationships and finding love.

Scroll to learn more about the host’s love life.

Scott has rubbed shoulders with many a-listers, including Robbie Williams. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Scott Tweedie?

Originally hailing from Queensland, Scott initially moved to Sydney to chase his dreams in television.

Advertisement

Many might recognise him from the hilarious kids’ show Prank Patrol, or as the co-host of Australian Idol alongside Ricki-Lee Coulter.

The TV presenter and DJ has interviewed stars on countless red carpets, on E! News, and at various award shows.

He chased his dreams when he moved to New York for work, but now lives in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

What TV shows has Scott been on?

Scott Tweedie has lent his skills as co-host of the Australian music video show The Loop, as a reporter on Studio 10, helped Beau Ryan on The Amazing Race Australia, and featured in behind-the-scenes on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Neighbours fans might have also spotted him on the beloved Aussie soap as womaniser Derek Meeps.

Speaking to Channel Ten about his role, he said he treated women differently to his character.

“I’ve always had long-term girlfriends, so I’m not much of a player,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

Scott Tweedie dated model Georgia Berg for five years. (Credit: Getty)

Does Scott Tweedie have a girlfriend?

The TV presenter dated Australian model Georgia Berg for five years and the pair quietly split in 2018.

The former couple kept details about their relationship private.

“We don’t feel the need to let the world know how much we love each other or how much fun with have together,” Scott said to theFashionSpot in 2015. “That’s for us to enjoy.”

Advertisement

It was then reported that the host was with architect Madeleine John from 2019 to 2021.

It seems the 36-year-old is currently single, and Australian Idol royalty and judge Marcia Hines wants to help him in the love department.

“I’ve got to find a girl for Scott,” she has previously told our sister publication TV Week.

“He’s a good boy and he’s really close to his mum. To me, if you have a partner that had a good relationship with his mother, he’s going to treat you well.”

Advertisement