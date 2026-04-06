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Meet the Aussie battlers hoping to win big on My Reno Rules

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My Reno Rules is set to shake things up on TV, with this year’s contestants hoping to win big.

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After jumping ship from The Block, billionaire Adrian Portelli is about to do something he’s never done before – give away two fully furnished, multi-million-dollar homes.

Read all about the contestants and the show below.

Who are the My Reno Rules 2026 contestants?

Mitch and Shaz My Reno Rules
(Credits: Channel Seven)

Mitch and Shaz

Queensland

Newlyweds Mitch and Shaz are competing to secure a brighter future for their family.

The pair already have experience under their belt, with Mitch working as a landscape project manager and Shaz running her own interior design company.  

So, how does the laidback duo plan to tackle the show, which is their biggest challenge yet?

Simply with the motto, “If Shaz can dream it, Mitch can do it!”

They plan to back each other throughout the competition and hope to win big.

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How does My Reno Rules work?

To win, the contestants need to impress former Block judge Neale Whitaker, Luxe Listings Sydney star and buyers agent Simon Cohen, and Julia Green, founder of Greenhouse Interiors.

But it isn’t just the contestants who will win big.

Two lucky Australian families will win a fully furnished, landscaped and renovated home in the heart-warming grand finale.

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Where is the house in My Reno Rules?

Four teams will go head-to-head to upgrade the two run-down homes Adrian has bought in a picturesque Melbourne suburb.

my reno rules Dr Chris Brown
Dr Chris Brown is leading My Reno Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is the host of My Reno Rules?

Dr Chris Brown is hosting the series.

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“The term ‘life-changing’ can get thrown around a lot on TV, but this is absolutely that. Imagine winning a brand-new home – that’s going to be the reality for two lucky Aussies,” he said in a statement when the news was first announced.

“And if you’re a passionate renovator, you could also win a massive cash prize.”

“With the dream of owning your own home still top of the list for most Aussies, I can’t wait to have a front row seat to that becoming a reality. It’s going to be a heartwarming ride!”

My Reno Rules
Are you keen to watch My Reno Rules? (Credit: Channel Seven)
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Where can I watch My Reno Rules?

You can watch My Reno Rules on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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