Meet the Aussie battlers hoping to win big on My Reno Rules

My Reno Rules is set to shake things up on TV, with this year’s contestants hoping to win big.

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After jumping ship from The Block, billionaire Adrian Portelli is about to do something he’s never done before – give away two fully furnished, multi-million-dollar homes.

Read all about the contestants and the show below.

Who are the My Reno Rules 2026 contestants?

How does My Reno Rules work?

To win, the contestants need to impress former Block judge Neale Whitaker, Luxe Listings Sydney star and buyers agent Simon Cohen, and Julia Green, founder of Greenhouse Interiors.

But it isn’t just the contestants who will win big.

Two lucky Australian families will win a fully furnished, landscaped and renovated home in the heart-warming grand finale.

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Where is the house in My Reno Rules?

Four teams will go head-to-head to upgrade the two run-down homes Adrian has bought in a picturesque Melbourne suburb.

Dr Chris Brown is leading My Reno Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is the host of My Reno Rules?

Dr Chris Brown is hosting the series.

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“The term ‘life-changing’ can get thrown around a lot on TV, but this is absolutely that. Imagine winning a brand-new home – that’s going to be the reality for two lucky Aussies,” he said in a statement when the news was first announced.

“And if you’re a passionate renovator, you could also win a massive cash prize.”

“With the dream of owning your own home still top of the list for most Aussies, I can’t wait to have a front row seat to that becoming a reality. It’s going to be a heartwarming ride!”

Are you keen to watch My Reno Rules? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Where can I watch My Reno Rules?

You can watch My Reno Rules on Channel Seven and 7plus.