Neale Whitaker and his partner David celebrate 21 years together

Presenter and interior designer Neale Whitaker, better known for being a former judge on The Block, recently celebrated 21 years with his longtime partner David Novakpiper.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram in late August 2024, with a gallery of photos of the two spending time at the beach alongside a sweet message, commemorating their special day.

Neale and David celebrated 21 years together in August 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

“21 years. I could say ‘where have all those years gone?’ but I think we both know,” Neale began.



“We have the memories to prove it. Soul mates. That means we share the good bits, bad bits, happy bits, tough bits, funny bits and sad bits.



“21 years of life together and so much love. Happy anniversary @davidnovakpiper. Life is unimaginable without you ♥️♥️♥️.”

Neale Whitaker and his partner have been through thick and thin together. (Credit: Instagram)

Neale and David met at a charity cabaret for Fashion Targets Breast Cance in Sydney in 2003. David was a hair and make-up artist and Neale was a magazine editor.



“David asked if he could give me big hair (the theme was ‘70s Soul Train’) – I think it was a bad attempt at flirting. Anyway, it worked. We hooked up later that night and we’ve stayed hooked for 16 years,” Neale told The Wedding Series.



Neale and David held a civil union ceremony in 2008, under English law, at the British Consul General in Sydney. “We were trailblazers and took that bold step to cement our union publicly,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.



Neale revealed to The Wedding Series that it was David’s honesty and vulnerability that initially drew him in. “David wears his heart, his soul and his emotions on his sleeve. I had never met anyone so raw and so complex,” Neale said.

Neale was part of the popular renovation series for over 13 years. (Credit: Instagram)

More recently, Neale announced he was taking a step back from his role on The Block to support David who is battling “some serious health issues.”



“We all hoped that by this year I would be able to return full-time to the show, but life doesn’t always run to schedule. David gets stronger with each passing month, but my decision remains to be at home as much as possible,” he added in an Instagram post.