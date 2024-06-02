Dream Home judge Simon Cohen is a real-life “dream maker”

It’s been said that if you choose a job you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. And this couldn’t ring truer for Simon Cohen.

The Luxe Listings Sydney reality star is sharing his passion for property once again on Dr Chris Brown’s new renovation series, Dream Home.

Despite putting in long hours on-set, 39-year-old Simon says it felt like production flew by!

Aussies already love Simon from his Luxe Listings Sydney gig. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“[This show] is unusual and hasn’t existed before. It’s got something for everyone,” Simon tells New Idea.

“It sounds tacky and clichéd, but it really is the Australian dream. [Viewers] are going to see lives change. That to me is the most incredible part of the show – seeing what people started with and what they finished with. I was certainly moved.”

While Simon’s career really took flight 15 years ago, his love for the real estate industry, and his desire to make it his vocation, was something he arrived at organically in his youth.

“I’ve always been exceptionally passionate about property from an incredibly young age,” the Sydney-based buyer’s agent explains. “It’s something I have always been super excited about.”

Fast forward to today, and Simon says he “can’t ever see myself doing anything else”.

“For the good or bad, I’m stuck in it now,” he adds with a smile.

Dr Chris Brown, Rosie Morley, Simon, and Lana Taylor are the dream team! (Credit: Channel Seven)

When he’s not busy with his TV gigs, Simon works alongside many of his family members in their real estate business, Cohen Handler. Thus, “property is always a topic of discussion”, he reveals.

His mother Jenny, whom Simon has a close relationship with, is the chief operating officer. Dad Trevor is also a buyer’s agent, along with Simon’s sister Lauri. His cousin Kirstin Miller works as Jenny’s assistant.

Known to Luxe Listings Sydney fans as being outspoken and not one to mince words, Simon prides himself on being fiercely loyal.

“My family would say that I’m always being myself,” he says. “They know me as being very strong about my opinion and what I stand for. That’s one thing about me – I’m the same everywhere I go.”

Meet the contestants competing on the very first season of Dream Home Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Simon’s directness didn’t cause too much tension on the Dream Home set! He says he felt “very relaxed” working with Dr Chris and fellow experts Lana Taylor and Rosie Morley.

“It’s truly like family,” he says. “We love to argue about our opinions on the renovations, but we also love each other.

“The great thing is, because we all have different backgrounds, tastes, and styles, we come from different angles and opinions on all of the contestants’ renovations.

“Sometimes we agree and sometimes we disagree. That makes for an interesting and fun part of the show!”

Simon, who lives in Sydney’s Potts Point and is currently single, confesses he dedicates the majority of his time to working and is “always on”.

For him, his biggest luxury and love is to travel whenever he can.

“That’s my downtime, albeit I’m still working,” he tells us laughing.

“It’s sometimes nice to work by the pool!”