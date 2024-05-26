Why Dr Chris Brown and Isla Fisher are Australia’s hot new couple

Isla Fisher and Dr Chris Brown are both single and ready to mingle – with each other!

New Idea has learned that the pair have struck up a “secret online friendship” in recent times, and mutual friends now believe it has real potential to develop into something more.

“Isla is a self-confessed animal lover and really values her private life. She is very much Chris’ type,” tells one source.

“Isla is currently filming in the UK, so they are likely texting or messaging each other via social until they can find time to be together.”

After his latest break-up, Chris is still very much open to finding love. (Image: Getty)

Isla, 48, and Chris, 45, follow each other on Instagram, with the actress liking the Dream Home host’s two most recent posts. One was a baby photo of Chris with his mum, Anne, that he shared in honour of Mother’s Day; the other was his Stellar magazine cover from earlier this month.

In his interview with Stellar, Chris confirmed he was a bachelor again, having ended his on/off relationship with model Brooke Meredith. Chris also spoke about how he still hopes to become a father one day, and that his “biological clock” is perhaps “ticking harder” now.

“In a perfect world I’d have liked to have had kids, but it’s just not the way it’s worked out,” he said. “I feel that the right girl will be there at the right time.”

Our eagle-eyed spies noticed Isla’s been on a Dr Chris liking spree. (Credit: Getty)

Like Chris, Isla is also back navigating the waters of single life. This month she and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they’d quietly ended their 14-year marriage last year. The pair share three kids, daughters Olive, 16, and Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, eight.

“Chris is easygoing and laid back and that’s exactly what Isla needs after being with someone like Sacha, who is rather complicated,” continues the source.

“Chris has admitted that work got in the way of finding a partner and Isla is on record saying she loves when she’s not working. So, they’re both aligned on wanting to take time for themselves.”

Like Chris, Isla adores animals (and her mum)! (Credit: Instagram)

It’s believed one of the reasons Isla split from Sacha, 52, was that she wanted to spend more time in Australia while the British comedian did not. Our source reckons Isla could be looking for a “good Aussie bloke” to move one with – and they don’t come more Aussie than Chris!

“Isla still has a gorgeous apartment in Woollahra in Sydney, which is not far at all from Chris’ home in Coogee,” says the source. “Closer to summer she’ll likely return to Australia to bring her kids to see her family and finally lock in some time with Chris.

“Being in Australia is very important to Isla. When she’s ready to date again, expect it to be with someone who leads a much simpler life, and isn’t caught up in Hollywood. That’s why Chris is so perfect for her.”

