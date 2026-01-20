  •  
MINCE MARVELS: Our tastiest recipes using different types of mince meat

Mince up your meals!
Mince is one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen, whether it’s beef, lamb, turkey or chicken, it’s packed with flavour and ready to adapt to endless dishes!

From loaded nachos to juicy meatballs, this humble ingredient can be transformed into meals that are quick, delicious and perfect for every occasion.

Dive into these tasty recipes featuring different types of mince and get inspired to shake up your weeknight dinners!

18 of New Idea’s best mince recipes

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Noodle Bowls
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Noodle Bowls

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Fast, fresh and filling.

Tuscan Turkey Meatball Bread Salad
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 30 mins

You’ll want to try this incredibly tasty dish.

Chilli Con Carne Upside-Down Nachos
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 25 mins

The best way to enjoy nachos!

Spiced Lamb Salad
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

You’ll love the fresh flavours in this dish.

Chilli Pork Rice Bowls
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep: 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

A colourful combination of flavours.

Savoury Mince Macaroni Bake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins

Just put all the ingredients in a baking dish and let your oven work its magic!

Individual Curried Beef Mince Pies
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook: 1 hour, 5 mins

A meat pie with a curried twist is just the thing for an easy weekend meal.

Thai Pork Drunken Noodles
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.

Beef Chow Mein Noodles
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 12 mins, Cook 11 mins

Try this healthy Asian fusion meal tonight.

Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook 30 mins

This easy mince dish is ready in just half an hour.

Middle Eastern Savoury Mince
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook 40 mins

This colourful East-meets-West mince mash-up will add some spice to your life.

Speedy Beef Mince Gnocchi Bake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

A weeknight meal on the table in just 30 minutes.

Pork, Veal and Fennel Sausage Rolls
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook 40 mins

A crispy baked pastry rolled filled with pork and veal mince and elevated with fennel seeds.

Beef Taco Pasta Bake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook 45 mins

Two dishes in one.

Healthy Greek Moussaka
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep and cook 2 hours

This tasty recipe uses a combination of lamb mince and chopped mushrooms.

Ricotta Meatball Pasta Bake
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 20 mins, Cook 45 mins

Save up on the washing with this tasty combo.

Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

You’ll be sure to add this to your repeat recipe roster!

Thai Chicken Burgers
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Our tastiest burger recipe yet.

