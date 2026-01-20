MINCE MARVELS: Our tastiest recipes using different types of mince meat

Mince is one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen, whether it’s beef, lamb, turkey or chicken, it’s packed with flavour and ready to adapt to endless dishes!
From loaded nachos to juicy meatballs, this humble ingredient can be transformed into meals that are quick, delicious and perfect for every occasion.
Dive into these tasty recipes featuring different types of mince and get inspired to shake up your weeknight dinners!
18 of New Idea’s best mince recipes
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Noodle Bowls
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Fast, fresh and filling.
Tuscan Turkey Meatball Bread Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 30 mins
You’ll want to try this incredibly tasty dish.
Chilli Con Carne Upside-Down Nachos
Prep 10 mins, Cook 25 mins
The best way to enjoy nachos!
Spiced Lamb Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
You’ll love the fresh flavours in this dish.
Chilli Pork Rice Bowls
Prep: 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
A colourful combination of flavours.
Savoury Mince Macaroni Bake
Prep 10 mins, Cook 40 mins
Just put all the ingredients in a baking dish and let your oven work its magic!
Individual Curried Beef Mince Pies
Prep and cook: 1 hour, 5 mins
A meat pie with a curried twist is just the thing for an easy weekend meal.
Thai Pork Drunken Noodles
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.
Beef Chow Mein Noodles
Prep 12 mins, Cook 11 mins
Try this healthy Asian fusion meal tonight.
Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry
Prep and cook 30 mins
This easy mince dish is ready in just half an hour.
Middle Eastern Savoury Mince
Prep and cook 40 mins
This colourful East-meets-West mince mash-up will add some spice to your life.
Speedy Beef Mince Gnocchi Bake
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
A weeknight meal on the table in just 30 minutes.
Pork, Veal and Fennel Sausage Rolls
Prep and cook 40 mins
A crispy baked pastry rolled filled with pork and veal mince and elevated with fennel seeds.
Beef Taco Pasta Bake
Prep and cook 45 mins
Two dishes in one.
Healthy Greek Moussaka
Prep and cook 2 hours
This tasty recipe uses a combination of lamb mince and chopped mushrooms.
Ricotta Meatball Pasta Bake
Prep 20 mins, Cook 45 mins
Save up on the washing with this tasty combo.
Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
You’ll be sure to add this to your repeat recipe roster!
Thai Chicken Burgers
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Our tastiest burger recipe yet.