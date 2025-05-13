Ever since his first appearance on Harry’s Practice in 2003, Dr Chris Brown has been considered one of Australia’s most eligible bachelors.

Advertisement

But while many of us have fallen head over heels for the vet, does Dr Chris Brown have a partner who has captured his heart?

Find out below!

Who has Dr Chris Brown dated?

Sarah has denied that she is dating Chris. (Credit: Channel 10) Sarah Harris In May 2023, rumours were hot that Sarah Harris and Dr. Chris Brown were romantically involved. According to the Daily Telegraph sources, Sarah had allegedly ‘fallen’ for the vet. Chris and Sarah had shows that both featured on the same network – Channel 10 – fans suspected this was how the two met. However, Sarah quickly shut down these rumours when Kyle Sandilands candidly asked her bluntly if she was “rooting Chris Brown or not?” while live on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “Oh my god, no!” she quickly replied. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. Dr Chris Brown and Amanda Keller to reunite on new TV series Why Dr Chris Brown and Isla Fisher are Australia’s hot new couple Native ad body. Is Dr Chris Brown putting the moves on Lisa McCune? Next Brooke and Chris kept their relationship under wraps. (Credit: Instagram) Brooke Meredith Brooke Meredith and Chris Brown were first rumoured to be dating in April 2020 after being photographed while shopping together at Bunnings. “They looked very much like a couple,” an onlooker told our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time. When the pandemic struck, it was rumoured that Chris and Brooke were self-isolating together at Chris’s $5.8m Clovelly Home. The two never posted pictures together on social media and were never photographed together at red-carpet events. While it’s unclear when they split, their last public appearance together was in February 2022 when Chris dropped her off for a flight at Sydney airport. Liv was already working in the media prior to dating Chris. (Credit: Channel 10) Liv Phyland In 2018, Chris was spotted with The Loop star Liv Phyland… the romance rumours soon followed. The pair reportedly dated for a year, and Chris was by Liv’s side when she was hospitalised to have her appendix removed, but the pair eventually called it quits. At the 2019 Melbourne Cup, Liv told Woman’s Day they were still “really good friends”. Kendall also worked in television. (Credit: Instagram) Kendall Bora Bringing it back to 2014, Chris was romantically linked to Bondi-based project manager Hannah Thomas and Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi. However, in September 2016, Chris met an executive producer at Weekend Today, Kendall Bora. The two began dating that year. “I always find the interest in her surprising,” he told the Wentworth Courier in 2018. “I guess I am fairly private, and I have always been that way… I’ve never really spoken about relationships a whole lot, I’ve always kept that to myself.” However, Chris and Kendall broke up in 2018, and Kendall is now married to Weekend Sunrise star Matt Doran. Kassandra is now dating an American! (Credit: Instagram) Kassandra Clementi From 2014 to 2015, Chris was rumoured to be in a relationship with former Home and Away star Kassandra Clementi. The pair were spotted together in numerous paparazzi photos during their romance. As the couple kept their relationship out of the media, we are not sure when they called it quits. However, Kassandra later moved on and announced her engagement to American actress Jacqueline Toboni in August 2021. Kassandra and Jacqueline have since split, and in August 2022, Kassandra shared a photo of her cuddling with American animal welfare worker Dan McKernan whom she welcomed a daughter with in May 2023. Advertisement Roz later married South African cricketer and coach Morne Morkel in 2014. The couple are still together and has two children. (Credit: Getty) Roz Kelly In 2012, Chris was believed to be dating Channel 9 Sports reporter Roz Kelly after they met at the Melbourne Cup in November 2011. According to the Daily Telegraph, friends of both Chris and Roz said the couple wanted to keep their romance private. A source told TheFIX at the time that the “Bondi Vet made a few special flights out of Sydney to meet up with her while she was interstate on tour.” Zoe went on to marry Daniel McPherson in 2015. The couple divorced in 2020. (Credit: Getty) Zoe Ventoura Chris and Packed To The Rafters star Zoe Ventoura dated between 2009 and 2010. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph at the time, Zoe said she and Chris were no different from other couples. “We are just a normal couple. Other people are not expected to reveal details of their relationships to everyone and talk about them in public.” She added, “I try to be polite and respectful when people ask me about it. It is possible to keep things private. You don’t have to sell the story of your love life.” The couple split in late 2010.

Despite being a public figure, Dr Chris Brown has made a conscious effort to keep his love life private.

What has Dr Chris Brown said about his love life?

While there have been rumours swirling about a romance with Isla Fisher and Lisa McCune, the Dancing With The Stars host keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to his dating life.

Advertisement

However, in January 2024, the TV star shared rare details about navigating relationships in the public eye.

“The challenge, really, is that it’s hard enough to meet the right person, anyway,” he admitted candidly to Stellar at the time.

“That extra layer of speculation and interest… once you’re actually in a relationship, it’s easy, but it’s meeting that person at the start that’s really hard. You could potentially be on your first date, and you get photographed.

“And then there’s a search for who this person is, what her backstory is, and then all of a sudden, it becomes something that it may not be at that stage.”

Advertisement

Chris went on to say that it’s easy to get into a “cycle,” which is “so bizarre it’s almost amusing”.

Dr Chris Brown is currently single. (Credit: Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Chris has spoken about his love life.

Back in 2018, Chris shared with our sister publication TV WEEK that he’s “never been that guy going around boasting, especially about who [he’s] dating”.

Advertisement

In a previous interview with Stellar in 2019, Chris again spoke about his love life.

“If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids [at 40], I probably would’ve been horrified. But it’s my doing. I’ve probably prioritised work more than I potentially should have over the past 10 years, to the detriment of my personal life. I love my life, but it’s not without sacrifice,” he told the publication.

“It’s a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time. There’s often interest in who I’m dating. I don’t want to put someone through that if it’s not going to be a thing.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement