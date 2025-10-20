EXCLUSIVE: Dr Chris Brown “never been so happy” in new relationship

Dr Chris Brown has returned from a loved-up getaway to the Philippines with his girlfriend, Lorraine Monforte, with a golden glow and whispers that wedding bells may not be far off! So is Chris set to wed?

The couple’s trip was nothing short of magical, says a source, with Lorraine fitting seamlessly into Chris’s world.

Some of his family even joined the lovebirds on their trip.

Lorraine shared an Instagram post from the Philippines of her hanging out with Chris’s older brother, Tim.

Things are getting serious between Dr Chris Brown and his new love, Lorraine Monforte! (Credit: Media Mode)

Meanwhile, Chris, 47, has previously revealed that his dad, Graeme, approves of Lorraine.

“Chris has never looked this happy,” the close pal tells New Idea.

“It’s serious. Lorraine has been welcomed into the family fold, and there’s already chatter about what’s next. An engagement is definitely on the cards.”

New Idea exclusively broke the news that Chris was dating Lorraine in May.

At the time, they had just returned from another overseas holiday, this time to Norway and Lapland (Finland).

Chris’ brother Tim joined in the holiday fun. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple have known each other for years, first meeting when they worked at Network 10 and Lorraine was a publicist on Chris’ former show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Chris finally confirmed that he and Lorraine were an item during a radio interview in late July.

“I am happy,” he said at the time.

Currently, the duo is juggling a semi-long-distance relationship.

Chris lives in Sydney, while Lorraine is based in Brisbane with her two young children from a previous relationship.

Holiday or honeymoon? The couple’s holiday looked blissful! (Credit: Instagram)

She has been splitting her time between Queensland and Sydney,

But next year, the lovebirds could be adding Melbourne into the mix, as Chris is about to temporarily relocate to Victoria for his new Channel Seven series, My Reno Rules.

“Chris is excited about the move,” a Seven insider reveals.

“This role has been carefully planned. It’s nothing like the rushed launch of Dream Home.

“With big names like Neale Whitaker and Adrian Portelli on board, Chris doesn’t have to carry the show on his own. He gets to shine as part of a team,” the source continues.

Chris made a furry friend in the Philippines. (Credit: Instagram)

Friends say the recent romantic escape with Lorraine has left the Dancing with the Stars co-host recharged and ready for this exciting new chapter.

“Chris is in a great place personally and professionally,” another source adds.

“He’s well-rested, well-supported, and Lorraine is right there beside him.

He’s ready to bring his A-game.”

Before Lorraine, Chris was linked to model Brooke Meredith, whom he started seeing in 2020.

He also dated TV presenter Liv Phyland, journalists Kendall Bora and Roz Kelly, and actresses Kassandra Clementi and Zoë Ventoura.

