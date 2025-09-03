Dr Chris Brown FINALLY goes public with his girlfriend for the first time

While they have been keeping their relationship under wraps, Dr Chris Brown and his new girlfriend, Lorraine Monforte, have been spotted together publicly for the first time.

The couple was photographed stepping out for coffee in Bronte, in eastern Sydney, on September 1.

After sharing a table at a local café, they strolled back to Chris’ home in Clovelly.

Since New Idea broke the news about their relationship in May, they have gone under the radar.

The revelation came after the duo enjoyed a secret trip to Norway and Lapland (Finland) together.

Dr Chris and his girlfriend Lorraine Monforte have made their public debut, putting relationship rumours to rest. (Credit: Media Mode)

Who is Dr Chris’ girlfriend?

Fans hoped the pair would make their debut at the Logies, but they chose not to.

Lorraine, who was a publicist at Network Ten, and worked with Chris on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, was absent when he hosted this year’s event.

Instead, she appeared to be one of 90,000 people who participated in the pro-Palestinian protest, which closed Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Taking to Instagram, the former Network Ten employee, who was made redundant, shared a photo of the huge crowd gathered in the rain holding signs.

Lorraine shared this photo to her Instagram account. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, a sharp-looking Dr Chris was carrying out his red-carpet duties alongside Sonia Kruger.

Despite not making their public debut at the event, the TV host provided more details about their romance.

Speaking with Fitzy and Wippa on August 1, they asked the Dancing with the Stars host if he was happy.

“It’s a beautiful question, thank you and I am happy. Thank you,” he said.

When asked if his partner’s name is Lorraine, the host also confirmed it.

Chris also confirmed that she has already met the family, and his father, Graeme, approves!

