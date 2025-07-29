Dr Chris Brown caught in shock move with mystery woman!

If there’s one thing Australia has come to know and love about Dr Chris Brown – it’s that he isn’t afraid to take the mickey out of himself.

And his latest stunt could be one of his best yet.

Taking to Instagram, the self-confessed awkward dancer shared a funny video of himself learning how to pull off the ultimate dance move ahead of Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

In footage from inside his secret dance lessons, a casual Dr Chris busts out some moves while his mysterious looking dance teacher dressed in all black and a cap can be seen observing.

“So, a lot of people don’t realise when you’re hosting Dancing With the Stars, it’s not just hosting. There is an expectation to dance…for 2.3 seconds,” Dr Chris hilariously explained in a video post to his 816,000 followers.

“On the quiet I’ve been having dance lessons to pull off what might be the ultimate 2.3 second power move – the knee slide. It is training I took very seriously in all kinds of environments,” he continued.

And it certainly paid off.

On Monday night, Dr Chris got his opportunity to show the country – and his co-host Sonia Kruger – just what he had been working on for weeks behind the scenes.

Walking out on to the stage with some serious swagger, the handsome TV vet then dropped to the floor mastering the dance move with confidence.

The DWTS host made the shock confession on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

Clearly thrilled by what he had achieved, Dr Chris later went on to thank those who helped him prepare for his big moment.

“With apologies to stylists having to re-sew pants but a massive thanks to genuine dance star @briden_starr,” he shared.

Fans were very impressed.

“I think you did great,” one follower commented.

“I give you a 10. You are amazing,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time Dr Chris has proudly showed off his dance moves in public.

After some secret lessons, Dr Chris pulled off the knee slide with confidence. (Credit: Instagram)

Last year he revealed the embarrassing moment he broke his arm and was taken to hospital after trying to do the worm on a night out when he was younger.

“I thought I’m not flexible but if I hit this with enough pace and altitude, physics and gravity will be my friend,” he said during a radio interview.

“I X-rayed it at the vet school the next morning and was quickly whisked away to human emergency to have it checked out,” he added.

